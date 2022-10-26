Citizens Bank Park : Charting the dimensions and capacity of the Philadelphia Phillies home stadium

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will be hosting their first World Series since 2009. The home of the Philadelphia Phillies is certainly one of the most regarded parks in the MLB, let's take a deeper look at it.

The park first broke ground in 2001 and hosted its first MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds in April 2004. It was built to replace the Philadelphia Veterans Stadium, which served as the home park for the Phillies from 1971 to 2003, and was demolished in 2004.

bettina pearl @bettinaapearl Citizens Bank Park after the pennant-winning HR - and if you think you've seen enough videos, this is special

"Citizens Bank Park after the pennant-winning HR - and if you think you’ve seen enough videos, this is special" - @ bettina pearl

In its first two seasons, the park allowed a disproportionate number of home runs to left field. The left field wall was thus extended by five feet in 2005. It now stands at 374 feet, compared to 369 feet in right field.

Unlike some other MLB parks, namely in cities like Detroit, St. Louis, and Houston, Citizens Bank Park is not a downtown field. It is located about six miles south of downtown. It does, however, offer some nice views of the Philadelphia skyline.

The park lies within what is known as the Sports Complex. The area contains Lincoln Financial Field and the Wells Fargo Center, home to the Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers respectively.

The highest capacity ever recorded at Citizens Bank Park was on January 2, 2012 at 46,967. The Philadelphia Flyers took on the New York Rangers in the NHL Winter Classic that day.

The Winter Classic is an annual outdoor hockey game that usually takes place at a baseball or football stadium.

Destiny Lugardo @destiny_lugardo Dan Baker welcomes you to Citizens Bank Park.

"Dan Baker welcomes you to Citizens Bank Park." - @ Destiny Lugardo

The capacity of the venue has been marginally reduced over the years. When the field first opened in 2004, its capacity stood at 43,500. However, since 2019, the capacity of the stadium stands at 42,792 after a series of minor renovations have taken place at the field.

The biggest fan draw at the venue is Liberty Bell. The giant bell hangs in the outfield and chimes with its 26,000 LED lights when the Phillies register a win or a home run.

The World Series is coming back to Citizens Bank Park

The Phillies have not played in a World Series since 2009. Next week, they will welcome the Houston Astros to their home field to face off in what is sure to be an incredible series. Hopefully for Phillies fans, we will get to hear that bell!

