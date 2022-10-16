"Clay Holmes said he was surprised that he was not used tonight. He said his arm is fine" - All-Star reliever insists he was ready after baffling decision by Yankees manager Aaron Boone to not use closer

New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes was surprised not to be given the opportunity to close out game three versus the Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees looked to be in control late in the game when their bullpen gave up three runs in the bottom of the ninth. It was a heartbreaking loss for the club. They are now one loss away from being eliminated from the MLB Playoffs.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is under heavy scrutiny after his decision to leave Holmes on the sidelines. Boone stated after the game that Holmes would only be used in an "emergency situation". The Yankees led 5-3 entering the last inning, three outs away from a vital second win in the series. It was an ideal scenario for the All-Star reliever to close out the game.

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Clay Holmes said he was surprised that he was not used tonight. He said his arm is fine. Woke up today anticipating he was going to be on the mound tonight. Clay Holmes said he was surprised that he was not used tonight. He said his arm is fine. Woke up today anticipating he was going to be on the mound tonight.

"Clay Holmes said he was surprised that he was not used tonight. He said his arm is fine. Woke up today anticipating he was going to be on the mound tonight." - Chris Kirschner

This was the moment to bring in a specialist to close the game out. Clay Holmes himself insisted that he was available and ready to be called on. When asked about his health and status, Holmes made it clear he was expecting to play.

"I woke up today preparing to pitch, like every other day. Sometimes those decisions aren't mine," said Holmes

Asked by a reporter if he anticipated pitching at some point in the game, Holmes added:

"They asked and I said I was good to go if needed. That's how the conversation was. I was preparing to pitch if my name was called."

Clay Holmes is regarded as one of the best closers in MLB. He was selected for his first All-Star game this season after a stellar first half of the season.

This year, Holmes had an impressive 2.54 ERA. He had a 7-4 overall record and recorded a team-high 20 saves. He averaged over a strikeout per inning and finished the year with an enviable 1.02 WHIP.

New York Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes was selected to his first All-Star Game in 2022

Oakland Athletics v New York Yankees

Clay Holmes pitched in the first two playoff games, confirming there were no injury doubts. He threw 10 pitches in game one and 16 in game two, without surrendering a hit. If Holmes was not fit for these playoffs, he should not have been on the roster. Boone's decision not to turn to Holmes in a save situation is baffling.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Clay Holmes says he was prepared to pitch tonight and he thought he would Clay Holmes says he was prepared to pitch tonight and he thought he would https://t.co/ImG85wtJ3j

"Clay Holmes says he was prepared to pitch tonight and he thought he would" - Talkin' Yanks

The Guardians took advantage of Boone's misstep and came back to win the game 6-5. The loss was a major blow to the Yankees' hopes of ending their 13 year World Series drought.

The winner of the series will go on to face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

Poll : 0 votes