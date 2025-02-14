Clayton Kershaw gives brutally honest update on recovery after surgery

Three-time Cy Young Award-winner Clayton Kershaw has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 season. The 36-year-old made just seven starts and was omitted from the postseason last year after going down with injury in August. Kershaw underwent surgery on his left big toe as well as a second one to repair a torn meniscus on his left knee during the offseason.

Clayton Kershaw revealed that recuperating from the injuries, especially from the foot surgery, was a difficult experience for him in the early stages, even though he is in a much better shape at present. Kershaw said the rehabilitation has been a slow but steady process, and he had to walk on crutches for a month but he is not having any difficluties in throwing the ball.

On Thursday, Clayton Kershaw described the rehab process during an interview with reporters following the confirmation about extending his stay with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"The foot surgery has been hard," Kershaw said. "It's just not an easy process. Walking has been hard, but I finally started to turn the corner a few weeks ago. I've been able to throw. It hasn't really felt like this in a while, which is good. And the knee has been fine. I really knew within the last month that I was going to turn a corner.

"I was on crutches for four weeks," he added. "I'm on week 14 now, so five or six weeks of walking. Re-learning how to walk. I ran here for the first time. So, it's just a lot of small steps. Throwing feels good. So, it's good."

Kershaw's one-year deal with the Dodgers is reportedly worth $7.5 million, with further roster and games started incentives.

My goal is to go to the 60-day IL: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw was named the 2014 NL MVP (Image Source: IMAGN)

Clayton Kershaw also shed light on his potential return to the Los Angeles Dodgers roster during the interview. He expects to become a part ofthe Dodgers pitching staff midway through the 2025 season.

"Probably 'pens at some point next month would be my guess," Kershaw said. "My goal is to go to the 60-day [IL], obviously. Hopefully, right around when the 60-day time's up, I'll be close to being back."

Thus far, Kershaw has spent his entire 17-year Hall of Fame worthy career with the Dodgers and was also named the National League MVP in 2014.

