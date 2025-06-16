Clayton Kershaw gives verdict on Red Sox's bold Rafael Devers trade to Giants

We're more than a month away from the MLB trade deadline, but a shocking trade between Buster Posey's San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox grabbed the headlines on Sunday.
Rafael Devers will head to Bay Area, while in return Boston gets right-hander Jordan Hicks, 23-year-old left-hander Kyle Harrison and two prospects — right-hander Jose Bello and outfielder James Tibbs III.
The move has surprised everyone, even Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw, who was full of praise for former rival and current Giants president Posey, who is turning heads in just his first year as front office chair.
On Sunday, during the game on live broadcast, Kershaw said the trade has made the Giants better.
"That's wild. Buster’s really doing it — Buster Posey’s really doing it over there. Good for Buster, man. He’s going for it," Kershaw said.
Kershaw added that he sees Devers as one of the top ten hitters in the game.
"You know, I consider Rafi one of the top ten hitters in the game — at worst," Kershaw said. "He’s definitely a game changer. It'll be interesting to see what position he plays over there. I know they have a big prospect coming up at first base, so it'll be interesting to see if he plays first."
Kershaw also highlighted that with Devers in the Bay Area, it will allow Matt Chapman to take on a permanent DH role while the former Red Sox star takes up the mantle at the hot corner for the Giants.
"I always say, I’ve got Matt Chapman, who’s one of the best in the game at third," Kershaw added. "So even if he’s just DH-ing for however long my contract is... I don’t even know what they gave up.
"I know Harrison was supposed to pitch today — he’s a good one. He is a good one. But I don’t know, man. It makes them better right now, for sure."
Giants will take Rafael Devers' massive contract, intention behind Red Sox's move
Rafael Devers was seen by many as a franchise star for the Red Sox. But a move was seemingly coming, especially since the offseason drama that followed Alex Bregman's signing.
Devers fell out of favor to start at third as Alex Cora opted to give his former Astros disciple a chance at third base. He boiled down his frustration in the interviews, and later turned down a role at first base after Triston Casas' season-ending injury.
Meanwhile, out of this trade, the Giants will now have to take the $250 million left on Devers' contract in their books. The 28-year-old signed a 10-year contract extension worth $313.5 million before the 2023 season.