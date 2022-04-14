“It was the right decision…it was time” - Clayton Kershaw backs manager after exiting perfect game bid

Clayton Kershaw was pulled by club skipper David Roberts in today's game against the Minnesota Twins after seven perfect innings. The legendary lefty fanned 13 batters before Roberts subbed him off for reliever Alex Vesia. The decision drew flak as fans and spectators alike believed that Kershaw was on his way to a perfect game.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Pulling Clayton Kershaw six outs away from a perfect game at 80 pitches should be a crime punishable by up to 90 years in prison. Come on. Pulling Clayton Kershaw six outs away from a perfect game at 80 pitches should be a crime punishable by up to 90 years in prison. Come on.

The Dodgers' iconic pitcher has yet to record a perfect game in his career. He did, however, have a no-hitter already. This came in July 2014 against the Colorado Rockies. Kershaw was quick to support the decision of his club manager Roberts and attributed his early departure to his health and the off-season lockout.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Kershaw responded to being pulled from today's game, saying it was the "right decision." Kershaw responded to being pulled from today's game, saying it was the "right decision." https://t.co/LHWIm8eEyP

"Blame it on the lockout. Blame it on my not picking up a baseball until January...it was time." h/t Fabian Ardaya

Manager Dave Roberts stated that Kershaw's pitching arm, which many remember, plagued his 2021 season and prevented him from pitching due to inflammation.

“He’s pretty honest and understanding of where he was at, how he was feeling, what’s at stake — the win, the no-hitter, the potential health risk, all that stuff matters" - Dave Roberts

Clayton Kershaw had a total pitch count of 80 through seven perfect innings and said after the game that he would have loved to pitch more in the game but it ultimately boils down to the team's goals and getting a possible win.

“At the end of the day, those are individual things, those are selfish goals,” Kershaw claimed. “We’re trying to win. That’s really all we’re here for."

After Kershaw was pulled, lefty reliever Alex Vesia surrendered a base hit to Minnesota's Gary Sanchez, ending the perfect game bid. That was the sole hit allowed by the Dodgers last night. The Dodgers won 7-0. The team is now 4-2.

Did Dave Roberts make the correct call by pulling Clayton Kershaw?

In the age of sabermetrics, number models, and load management, are these measures really killing the game? The move by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drew ire and criticism from baseball fans aplenty after he subbed off Clayton Kershaw after seven perfect innings.

Tommy Smokes @TomScibelli Clayton Kershaw getting pulled from this perfect game after just 80 pitches is everything that’s wrong with new school baseball. Real great way to draw new fans in. Dave Roberts should be ashamed Clayton Kershaw getting pulled from this perfect game after just 80 pitches is everything that’s wrong with new school baseball. Real great way to draw new fans in. Dave Roberts should be ashamed

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Today, Clayton Kershaw became the 2nd player in MLB history to throw 7+ perfect innings and be removed from the start with the Perfect Game still intact.

Rich Hill was also removed by Dave Roberts against the Marlins in 2016, he left after 7 perfect innings and 89 pitches. Today, Clayton Kershaw became the 2nd player in MLB history to throw 7+ perfect innings and be removed from the start with the Perfect Game still intact.Rich Hill was also removed by Dave Roberts against the Marlins in 2016, he left after 7 perfect innings and 89 pitches. https://t.co/vUtBawSE3l

Was the Dodgers manager at fault at all? It would have been another accolade in Kershaw's storied career if he pitched a perfect game but this was taken away. But baseball fans should also consider the the decision of the manager, the well-being of the players, and the goals of the teams to win. This decision will surely be debated for days and weeks to come.

