"That’s the way his career should end" - LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts ecstatic over 3-time MVP returning to St. Louis Cardinals

Former LA Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols announced he will be finishing his career where it all began -- in St. Louis. Pujols agreed to a 1-year contract worth $2.5 million with the St. Louis Cardinals after resurrecting his career with the LA Dodgers in the second half of the 2021 season.

After being released by the Los Angeles Angels, rumors swirled about Pujols rejoining former manager Tony LaRussa with the Chicago White Sox or perhaps joining the Cardinals as they attempted to make a run at the National League Central title. Instead, Pujols stayed in Los Angeles, jumping back into the National League with the LA Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts.

The LA Dodgers saved Pujols from a sad ending to a legendary career.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

Early in the 2021 season, Pujols was reportedly incredibly upset with Angels management's decision to limit his playing time. Although he was not the player the Angels thought they were getting when he signed a record-breaking contract 10 years ago, Pujols still felt he had a lot to offer to the team and demanded to be released.

He found his way to the LA Dodgers, who were undergoing a period of injuries and in need of a jolt offensively. Roberts, who had led the team to a World Series title in 2020, found the perfect role for Pujols, deploying him against left-handed pitchers to great success. Pujols, seemingly rejuvinated with new purpose, went on to demolish left-handed pitching to the tune of an OPS of .939, helping the LA Dodgers eclipse 100 wins.

After the season concluded, many wondered whether Pujols would walk away from the game entirely. However, Pujols found his way home to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he's likely to serve as the Designated Hitter, now that the position has officially been added to the National League.

Pujols will reunite with long-time friend Yadier Molina as the two have both announced the 2022 season will be their final one. Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale's report, Pujols has the full support of his former Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale LA #Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says he’s thrilled that Albert Pujols is returning to the #STLCards ,’That’s the way his career should end.’ LA #Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says he’s thrilled that Albert Pujols is returning to the #STLCards,’That’s the way his career should end.’

Roberts has a lot to be happy about going into this year. After signing a new contract extension and adding 2020 National League Most Valuable Player Freddie Freeman to his lineup, he has displayed a level of confidence that is uncommon in Major League Baseball as he has guaranteed a World Series title for Dodgers fans this year.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA Speak it into existence, Doc!



Dave Roberts says the Dodgers are going to win the World Series......if the starting staff stays healthy.



Speak it into existence, Doc! Dave Roberts says the Dodgers are going to win the World Series......if the starting staff stays healthy. https://t.co/WMyJ1JMc6s

A small piece of advice for Roberts, keep lefty Clayton Kershaw away from Albert Pujols when the Dodgers face the St. Louis Cardinals. It seems like Pujols is eager to go out on top.

Edited by Deepak Vikraman