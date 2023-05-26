For Los Angeles Dogders pitching ace Clayton Kershaw, greatness is the name of the game. Over the course of his 16-year career, there is little hardware that he has not put his name on.

Clayton Kershaw's first Cy Young Award came in 2011, when he went 21-5 with a league-best ERA of 2.28. He added a second such honor in 2013, and in 2014 he went 21-3 with a 1.77 ERA and six complete games to be named the NL Cy Young and MVP Award winner.

However, Kershaw's greatest achievement to date came in 2020, when the Dodgers overcame the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to win the first World Series for the franchise since the 1988 season.

In a recent appearance on B/R Walkoff's On Base podcast, Clayton Kershaw described the swelling of emotion he felt as he lifted the trophy over his head. According to Kershaw, a deep exhale was the first thing that washed over him, stating, "It had a lot of relief."

In the clip, Kershaw is conversing with Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts, who won the 2018 World Series as a member of the Boston Red Sox. At the then-age of 32, Kershaw undoubtedly knew that the clock was ticking on his window of opportunity to bring one home.

Kershaw himself was brilliant in the 2020 World Series. In Game 1, he allowed one earned run over six innings, striking out eight. In the pivotal 5th Game, Kershaw allowed a pair of runs over 5.2 innings, striking out 6 Tampa Bay Rays. For the series, the Texas native was 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA.

Clayton Kershaw further solidified his place in history with the 2020 World Series

The 2020 World Series was the first of Kershaw's career. With the victory, Kershaw avoided the fate of so many great pitchers who have dominated individually, but were never on teams that were able to get it done. Although the 2020 World Series was in a shortened season, leading some to claim there is an asterix beside it, Kershaw will forever be a World Series champion, among other things.

