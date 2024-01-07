Clayton Kershaw's 'favorite' $44,175 2013 Acura MDX, an everyday classic within a fleet of supercars

Although Clayton Kershaw has a variety of cars, some ostentatious, some not, the majority are "normal" family cars. The nine-time MLB All-Star drives a variety of vehicles, including Bentley, Mercedes, Ferrari, Acura, and Ford. He drives a reasonably priced Ford Escape, which seats five people and retails for about $25,000.

It is said that his 2013 Acura MDX is his favorite vehicle. It is a midsize SUV that gets decent gas mileage, which is very important in the traffic of Southern California.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Wanted to thank Center Acura for letting me drive the MDX this season! Favorite car I've ever driven" - ClaytonKershaw22

Clayton Kershaw bought a beautiful chrome black Acura MDX for $44,175 in 2013 while he was still gaining traction in the big leagues with the LA Dodgers. Kershaw claimed that this model of Acura was the best car that he had driven in his life and that it offered all the amenities that he and his other family members would require.

Kershaw does have a more impressive collection now that he has a 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT. Although the car costs about $119,650, its performance justifies the price. The AMG GT reaches 60 mph in under 3.7 seconds, and it can reach a top speed of 194 mph.

In addition, he has a 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale and a 2017 Bentley Continental GT. The Ferrari, which is valued at an astounding $516,300, is the most costly vehicle he owns. extremely important in traffic in Southern California.

"Clayton Kershaw Net worth, Cars, Houses and Lifestyle" - Grace All Round

Clayton Kershaw seeks a new ballclub in MLB free agency

Clayton Kershaw, a free agent, won't start throwing until at least the middle of the season, but the Dodgers icon ought to have an opportunity to return for at least one more season.

Fans who grew up witnessing Kershaw make his league debut, like Tyler Glasnow, would undoubtedly be cool with a reunion.

Although Kershaw has the right to choose whatever he thinks is best for his family, it is hoped that he will go back to Los Angeles. His parting memory as a Dodger cannot be of him leaving the mound early in the postseason with his hands in his face.

Tyler Glasnow wants Clayton Kershaw to re-sign with the LA Dodgers

The supporters of Number 22, who have stood by him for so long, ought to give him a fitting send-off. One of the teams with the strongest odds to win the World Series going into the season is the Dodgers; perhaps Kershaw can help them win one more championship.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.