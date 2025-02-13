Clayton Kershaw’s LA Dodgers future gets honest outlook from ex-Mets GM

As we head into Spring Training, veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw remains a free agent. Former Mets GM Steve Phillips believes that Kershaw will only return to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 36-year-old saw his 2024 season ended early due to a toe injury before declining the 2025 player option in his contract in November. On MLB Network Radio, Phillips said that the Dodgers will be the only club in Kershaw's illustrious career:

"They (Dodgers) were the best at connecting to their history and legacy of any franchise. They brought back their guys. ... That's why when there was all that chatter a couple of years ago that Kershaw, the only other place he would consider pitching is Texas.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I thought, he can't do that. I mean, he wouldn't do that. He's a Dodger, LA, guy now. He's got to start and finish his career as a Dodger, and that's it."

Expand Tweet

Clayton Kershaw started his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008 and has remained a one-team man. During his illustious career, the pitcher has won the Cy Young three times, the NL MVP once and the World Series in 2020. However, his last few seasons have been riddled with injuries, making his future in the MLB uncertain.

The Dodgers have a history of continuing their association with former players who have a legacy with the team, and Kershaw is certainly one of them.

Clayton Kershaw reports for first day of Spring Training with the Dodgers

While he hasn't signed a new contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, veteran star Clayton Kershaw was present for the first day of Spring Training with other pitchers.

Multiple reports suggest that the left-handed pitcher has signed a new deal with the team, but there hasn't been any announcement from the Dodgers.

Expand Tweet

Newly signed Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki was also present among the other pitchers and was closely watched by Kershaw during his bullpen session. The veteran isn't expected to take on a big workload in MLB this year; instead, he will likely be a mentor for the younger pitchers in the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback