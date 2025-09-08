Clayton Kershaw sets clear target for Gerrit Cole and Chris Sale, saying their success directly affects baseball's trajectory

Los Angeles Dodgers Clayton Kershaw has made the most out of his appearances this year. Playing in his 18th MLB season, the lefty legend has posted an impressive 10-2 record with a 3.27 ERA across 19 starts. The fiery fireballer's return from injury this year also came at a very pivotal time as several of the team's starting rotation hit the deck simultaneously.
As a part of his historic campaign, Kershaw recently became the 20th pitcher in MLB history to record 3,000 strikeouts. With the modern advancements in the game today, the former NL MVP discussed who he thinks would be the next possible pitchers to achieve the rare feat.
"There are some guys I know. I think Gerrit Cole can do it. Hopefully [Chris] Sale can stay healthy, he can do it. I hope it's not the last. For the sake of the game, I hope it's not," said Kershaw in an interview with Chris Rose on the JM Baseball channel. (10:55-11:04)
The 11-time All-Star further discussed his 3,000 strikeout achievement and stated how hard it could be for the next set of hurlers as bullpens talent and usage have massively improved in the past years.
"I would have changed it in the moment because it took a really long time to get it done, but to be able to walk off that mound and be done and have that and have my family there and hear the roar of the crowd, I wouldn't change that for the world. It was such a special night." (10:08-10:20)
"Baseball is cyclical. Everything comes around, and so hopefully the age of the starting pitcher comes back a little bit. I think it's good for the game when that happens. I mean our bullpens are so good now, that it's hard for starters to get past the sixth inning, because guys are so nasty in the 'pen." (10:35-10:51)
Clayton Kershaw fans eight Orioles batters in series-closer as Dodgers salvage win
Clayton Kershaw's formidable 2025 season continues as he struck out eight Orioles batter on the way to his 10th win of the year. He's now won six of his last seven starts and lowered his ERA to 3.27. Fortunately for the Future Hall of Famer, his superstar teammates Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts stepped up on offense as they salvaged a game from what was already a lost series in Baltimore.
Kershaw pitched 5.2 innings giving up just two runs on four base hits with one walk and the eight aforementioned K's. Meanwhile, Ohtani smashed his 47th and 48th home runs and Betts offered his 16th long shot of the year as the Dodgers trounced the Orioles, 5-2.