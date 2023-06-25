The recent Lady Blue Diamond Gala 2023, organized by the LA Dodgers Foundation, not only showcased the glitz and glamour of the event but also provided a glimpse into the personal lives of baseball players and their significant others.

Among them, Clayton Kershaw's wife, Ellen, shared a heartfelt story about their connection to Usher's music during his guest performance at the gala.

Ellen revealed that Usher's song, "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love Again," held a special place in their hearts as it was the first dance song at their wedding.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Our first wedding dance was to Usher," Ellen said.

Since that memorable moment, they have always hoped to see Usher perform live. Their admiration for Usher's music runs deep, and they consider themselves to be big fans.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers #LADFgala Surprising facts about the guys? The wives and girlfriends did not hold back. Surprising facts about the guys? The wives and girlfriends did not hold back. 😂 #LADFgala https://t.co/TCgR0HfUSw

During the Lady Blue Diamond Gala, the LA Dodgers Foundation brought recording artist Usher to the stage as part of their fundraising efforts to support various nonprofits, including Shoes that Fit in Claremont. This particular nonprofit is dedicated to providing athletic shoes to students in need, not only in Southern California but also across the nation.

Established in 1995, the charity was officially founded by Peter O'Malley, the former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw and wife Ellen's relationship highlights

Clayton Kershaw, his wife Ellen, and their family

Clayton Kershaw and Ellen Melson's love story began during their teenage years when they were both students at Highland Park High School in University Park, Texas.

Even after high school, their connection remained strong as Clayton Kershaw pursued his baseball career with the Los Angeles Dodgers while Ellen attended Texas A&M University.

Despite the distance, Clayton and Ellen made a concerted effort to be together, frequently visiting each other.

When Ellen graduated in 2010, they realized it was the perfect time to take their relationship to the next level and decided to tie the knot.

In December of that year, they exchanged vows in a heartfelt Methodist ceremony in Texas, surrounded by their loved ones.

Faith plays a significant role in their lives, as they are devout Methodists. The couple's devotion to their Christian beliefs has been a guiding force in their journey together.

Alongside their commitment to their faith, Clayton Kershaw and Ellen have also embraced the joys of parenthood, raising four children together.

Ellen is not only a dedicated wife and mother but also a philanthropist with a compassionate heart. She has taken the initiative to lead several missions aimed at serving underprivileged youth in Lusaka, Zambia.

Her love for family and her unwavering devotion to her Christian faith have consistently shaped her actions and endeavors.

In 2012, Ellen Kershaw shared her experiences and insights in a book titled "Arise: Live out Your Faith and Dreams on Whatever Field You Find Yourself."

This publication delves into the intricate and dynamic journey she has embarked upon as the wife of a renowned baseball star.

The book serves as a testament to her growth, resilience, and unwavering spirit in the face of the unique challenges that come with being in the public eye.

Poll : 0 votes