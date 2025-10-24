"Clean up everything for Sir Vladimir Guerrero" - Blue Jays fans thrilled after $500M star's MLB legend dad confirms World Series Game 1 appearance

The Toronto Blue Jays are set for a memorable homecoming moment as Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. confirmed he’ll be travelling to Toronto with his family and media team to watch his son in the World Series, news that sent Blue Jays fans into a celebratory frenzy online.Guerrero Sr.’s public messages of pride, plus the emotional scenes after Toronto clinched the pennant, have only amplified the excitement that the elder Guerrero will be on hand for Game 1 at Rogers Centre.Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been the face of this Blue Jays run and signed a landmark 14-year, $500 million extension earlier in the year, making the World Series stage an especially poignant place for his father’s return.The Fall Classic opener is scheduled for Friday, October 24, at Rogers Centre, and Guerrero Sr. posted a photo with the caption: “Heading to Toronto 🇨🇦 with my family and media team 🙌🏾 Can’t wait to see my son play on the biggest stage.”Fans wasted no time flooding social platforms with delight, from calls to “clean everything” for the visiting legend to warm notes about family and respect for Guerrero Sr.’s Hall of Fame career.Many framed the visit as a full-circle moment: the son, now a $500M Blue Jay and ALCS MVP, hosting his Hall of Famer father on the biggest night of Canadian baseball since 1993.“Omg!! Your coming home ?? Everybody quick, clean up everything for Sir Guerrero!!” one fan said.Lee Brookes @FingersCrossedcLINK@VladGuerrero27 Omg!! Your coming home ?? Everybody quick, clean up everything for Sir Guerrero!!“Hope you raised him right, we are about to find out!!! haha Sorry, you obviously raised him right, much respect to you as a player, and a parent” a fan wrote.A Gentleman Pirate @L1V1NGINC0GNIT0LINK@VladGuerrero27 Hope you raised him right, we are about to find out!!! haha Sorry, you obviously raised him right, much respect to you as a player, and a parent.“Bon Voyage Vladdy’s Daddy! Welcome back to Canada. Let’s go get it shall we?? LETS GO BLUE JAYS!” another fan said.Meghan 🫐🇨🇦 @Meghan_NLLINK@VladGuerrero27 Bon Voyage Vladdy's Daddy! Welcome back to Canada. Let's go get it shall we?? LETS GO BLUE JAYS!“Family is everything! We ❤️ your son very much here #WANTITALL #BlueJays” a fan said.bluejaysfan @GlendaD52322641LINK@VladGuerrero27 Family is everything! We ❤️ your son very much here #WANTITALL #BlueJays“So sweet!! Let’s go blue jays!! 💙🥹🙏✨” a fan commented.EEEEllie_21🏖️ @ellie0521LINK@VladGuerrero27 So sweet!! Let’s go blue jays!! 💙🥹🙏✨“Can’t wait to have you back home!” a fan wrote.Jordans @thedukesharonLINK@VladGuerrero27 Can't wait to have you back home!Guerrero Sr.'s visit adds emotional layer as Blue Jays chase first title since 1993Guerrero Sr.’s presence carries narrative weight. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was visibly emotional after Toronto clinched the pennant and his Hall of Famer father posted messages of pride and encouragement.From a team perspective, Guerrero Jr.’s leadership and his massive contract make him a centerpiece of Toronto’s future, and having his father in the stands for Game 1 will increase the stakes.Whether Guerrero Sr. takes part in any on-field ceremonies or keeps his visit low-key with family and media, his trip to Toronto is a feel-good subplot that has resonated across the fanbase.