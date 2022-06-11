"This was smooth as hell" "Didn't even flinch" - Cleveland Guardians pitcher makes a sensational catch, MLB fans can't believe it

The Cleveland Guardians face off in the second game of a four-game weekend series tonight in Cleveland, Ohio. Perhaps one of the best catches of the season took place as Guardians pitcher Trevor Stephan took a base hit away from the Oakland Athletics.

"Don't Blink"-@Bleacher Report

It was a stunning come-backer.

MLB fans react to incredible catch by Cleveland Guardians pitcher

One fan said that the catch was smooth.

Another fan said that the pitcher did not even flinch when the ball was hit back at him.

One fan said that the catch was pure reflex. Anytime you see a catch like this, natural reflexes tend to kick in.

Overall, this was a great instinctive play by the Guardians pitcher. The Athletics player can only be thinking that he got robbed of a base hit, as a little bit of luck was surely involved.

Jose Ramirez is having an MVP-Type season while keeping the Guardians in contention

Jose Ramirez bats during an Oakland Athletics v Cleveland Guardians game.

Jose Ramirez is off to another monster season for the Guardians. Ramirez is batting .294 with 16 home runs and 56 RBIs. Tonight, Ramirez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run to help Cleveland win over the Oakland Athletics by a score of 3 to 2.

Here is Ramirez's line-drive home run earlier tonight.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ José Ramírez with a homer and two doubles tonight because why not José Ramírez with a homer and two doubles tonight because why not https://t.co/ZOD2PqP27V

"Jose Ramirez with a homer and two doubles tonight because why not" - Talkin' Baseball

Ramirez has been one of the most underrated players in all of baseball the past five seasons or so. Part of this may have to do with playing in a small market such as Cleveland, but nonetheless, he deserves more recognition for his play.

Not counting the shortened 2020 season, Ramirez has hit at least 20 or more home runs and at least 80 or more RBIs going back to 2017. Ramirez has also stolen at least 17 bases or more in these seasons. Between his power and speed, it is very rare to see at the third base position.

Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians are still in the playoff race despite many predicting them to be noncontenders in 2022. The team is just 2.5 games back in the American League Central to the Minnesota Twins and are tied with the Boston Red Sox for the last wild card spot. Can they continue to exceed expectations? Only time will tell. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

