The Cleveland Guardians exceeded expectations in 2022 and Shane Bieber is committed to doing even better in 2023. The Guardians won the American League Central and even managed to win a playoff series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Their season may have ended in the divisional round, but they proved they can be a force to be reckoned with.

Shane Bieber was a huge reason for the Guardian's success in 2022. His 2.88 ERA and 13 wins on the year were the best on the team. After winning the Cy Young award in 2020, Bieber is now proving that he can lead the team. It is a responsibility he is not taking lightly.

Bieber's statements on his goals for 2023 were posted to Twitter by MLB Network Radio.

"We'd love to take the Central home and make a run in the playoffs and go even further than we did last time."

The AL Central is one of the weaker divisions in the MLB and the Guardians are more than capable of winning the division once again.

Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians have the benefit of playing against a weak division

In 2022, the Guardians were the only team in the AL Central to finish above .500. The next closest team was the Chicago White Sox, who finished with an equal amount of wins and losses. If Bieber is as good as he was in 2022, the Guardians are poised to repeat as division champions.

This highlight package contextualizes just how good Shane Bieber was in 2022 and how important he will be in 2023.

It is fair to say that the Cleveland Guardians are favorites to earn the division crown once again in 2023.

