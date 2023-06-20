Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie has been shut down for at least six weeks due to a UCL sprain in his right throwing elbow.

McKenzie, who is one of the best arms on a talented pitching staff, also missed the first two months of the season with a right shoulder strain. He has started just two games this season, going 0-1 with an uncharacteristic 4.50 ERA.

Zack Meisel @ZackMeisel Triston McKenzie has a sprain of the UCL in his right elbow. He’s being shut down for several weeks to start (he estimated a month or so) before he’ll be re-evaluated. Triston McKenzie has a sprain of the UCL in his right elbow. He’s being shut down for several weeks to start (he estimated a month or so) before he’ll be re-evaluated.

As expected, Cleveland Guardians fans are not taking the news well.

Triston McKenzie was taken by the team with the 42nd selection of the 2015 draft. Last season, in his third major league campaign, McKenzie went just 11-11, but featured a 2.96 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 190 strikeouts in 30 starts and one relief appearance.

Gunner @ArmyGunner1122 @ZackMeisel Trade Bieber and move the team @ZackMeisel Trade Bieber and move the team

Triston McKenzie will seek a second opinion after team physician Dr. Mark Schickendantz evaluated McKenzie at the Cleveland Clinic. Manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters Tuesday about the pitcher wanting a second opinion:

"There may be a slightly different opinion than we have, we'll see. But that's kind of where we are now. And when we have more information we will certainly share it."

Many Clevelanders see "shoulder strain" and "elbow sprain" and are waiting for the other shoe to drop – Tommy John surgery – regarding McKenzie.

James Edgar @jamesedgar70 @ZackMeisel And then we'll be told he needs TJ surgery. So we'll next see him in Arizona in February 2025.... @ZackMeisel And then we'll be told he needs TJ surgery. So we'll next see him in Arizona in February 2025....

The Guardians are slogging through a disappointing 2023 campaign. After winning the American League Central with a 92-70 record last season, Cleveland has mustered up just a 33-38 mark in 2023.

However, given the deplorable state of the AL Central this season, the Guardians are just two games behind the division-leading (yet still sub-.500) Minnesota Twins.

Yet, for fans of a team that hasn't won the World Series since 1948, it's looking like another year of misery.

Claire @dograven @ZackMeisel Just forget him this year!! He’s talented but he’s frail looking! It’s no wonder he’s injured!! Such a waste of talent (not that’s it his fault)!!! @ZackMeisel Just forget him this year!! He’s talented but he’s frail looking! It’s no wonder he’s injured!! Such a waste of talent (not that’s it his fault)!!!😞

The Guardians' pitching staff has been beset by injuries this season. Aaron Civale missed an extended period in April and May, Cal Quantrill is out with a shoulder strain and McKenzie's health issues have been a season-long concern.

Cleveland has used rookies Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen in the rotation already to mixed results. The Guardians have called up their top prospect, Gavin Williams, to take McKenzie's spot in the rotation.

Just en @believeland0111 @ZackMeisel I'm sorry everyone, I bought his jersey in the off-season and jinxed the whole thing. Happens every time. @ZackMeisel I'm sorry everyone, I bought his jersey in the off-season and jinxed the whole thing. Happens every time.

Triston McKenzie a potential ace for Cleveland Guardians

Triston McKenzie of the Cleveland Guardians pitches.

Triston McKenzie has been billed as a prospective future ace for the Cleveland Guardians. However, there are many concerns about whether the spindly 25-year-old's slight frame will allow him to hold up to the rigors of being an MLB starter.

