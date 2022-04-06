"Cleveland previously had $0 committed to players beyond the 2022 season" - Cleveland Guardians and 3-time All-Star sign extravagant deal, agree on a 5-year contract extension

Jose Ramirez just signed the most lucrative contract in Cleveland Guardians franchise history. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, superstar third baseman Jose Ramirez has agreed to a contract that is set to pay him $124 million over the span of five years. For context, this is more than double the amount of the previous record which was a three-year deal to first baseman Edwin Encarnacion for $60 million.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Star third baseman José Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a five-year, $124M contract extension, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Deal includes full no-trade clause. With this year and pickup of a 2023 option, Ramirez is guaranteed $150M. BREAKING: Star third baseman José Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a five-year, $124M contract extension, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Deal includes full no-trade clause. With this year and pickup of a 2023 option, Ramirez is guaranteed $150M.

"BREAKING: Star third baseman José Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a five-year, $124M contract extension" - @ Jeff Passan

Jose Ramirez new will reportedly make $150 million by the time this contract expires.

Jose Ramirez signed the biggest contract in Cleveland Guardians history today

While this contract is a record deal and is much higher pay than many other Cleveland Guardians players receive, it is shockingly low considering the values that were given out during the 2022 Major League Baseball offseason. Jose Ramirez's deal pales in comparison to contracts given to players of a similar caliber, such as Kris Bryant ($182 million over seven years with the Colorado Rockies), and is in line with players such as Javier Baez and Trevor Story (both signed for $140 million over six years). However, the three players are arguably less of an essential piece than Ramirez, who is the nucleus of a rebuilding Cleveland Guardians franchise.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Guardians have been deep into conversations with teams in recent days about a José Ramirez trade — and the expectation was that if the sides didn’t come to terms on a long-term extension, he was going to be traded. The Padres thought they had a real shot at landing Ramirez. The Guardians have been deep into conversations with teams in recent days about a José Ramirez trade — and the expectation was that if the sides didn’t come to terms on a long-term extension, he was going to be traded. The Padres thought they had a real shot at landing Ramirez.

"The Guardians have been deep into conversations with teams in recent days about a José Ramirez trade" - @ Jeff Passan

It is especially shocking considering his former teammate Fransico Lindor signed a 10-year, $341 million extension with the New York Mets after being traded from the Cleveland Guardians. Jose Ramirez was likely to follow the same path. Passan tweeted that Cleveland was reportedly engaging the Toronto Blue Jays on pairing the three-time American League All-Star with superstar slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. However, the Blue Jays were unable to pull the trigger, and that led to this extension.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Cleveland previously had $0 committed to players beyond the 2022 season. The Guardians now have their best player locked up through his age-35 season — and a very, very good group of prospects coming. The AL Central is shaping up to be a fascinating division in coming years. Cleveland previously had $0 committed to players beyond the 2022 season. The Guardians now have their best player locked up through his age-35 season — and a very, very good group of prospects coming. The AL Central is shaping up to be a fascinating division in coming years.

"Cleveland previously had $0 committed to players beyond the 2022 season." - @ Jeff Passan

For the Cleveland Guardians, the deal comes as a massive investment after (as alluded to by Passan) the team had literally $0 committed to Major League ballplayers beyond the 2022 season. Locking up Ramirez supercharges a fanbase that may see the team take a step toward recapturing the magic that allowed them to win the American League pennant in 2016. Ramirez, since being called up to the Guardians, has been nothing but an offensive star for the team, sporting a career .501 slugging percentage and compiling over 34 wins above replacement after playing six full seasons at the hot corner for Cleveland.

Jose Ramirez has committed himself to the franchise that signed him out of the Dominican Republic and now serves as the leader of a franchise hoping to build a brighter tomorrow and hopefully win a World Series title.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

LIVE POLL Q. Who won the deal? Cleveland Guardians Jose Ramirez 0 votes so far