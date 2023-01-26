Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is over the moon after police retrieved his beloved scooter, which was stolen from outside his apartment last weekend. A short clip of Terry is making rounds on the internet, where he is seen thanking the Cleveland police for their efforts to recover his vehicle.

WATCH:

Dan Roche @RochieWBZ



(Via

Terry Francona had his scooter stolen recently in Cleveland. The Cleveland police helped him get it back! He shouted, “Back in Business” after thanking them for recovering it! How can you not love this man? God Bless him!(Via @CleGuardians Terry Francona had his scooter stolen recently in Cleveland. The Cleveland police helped him get it back! He shouted, “Back in Business” after thanking them for recovering it! How can you not love this man? God Bless him! (Via @CleGuardians) https://t.co/83rEdnITNp

"How can you not love this man? God Bless him!" - Dan Roche

Before riding off from the police station, the Guardians manager exclaimed “Back in Business” in ecstasy.

The 2018 Genuine MC Buddy 170i black scooter is close to Terry's heart and he uses it to commute from his residence to Progressive Field for a long time. Francona's scooter is an important part of his life and he was distraught after it was stolen.

It was heartwarming to see the Cleveland police put in a real effort to make sure he got it back.

Terry Francona on Scott Rolen's HOF induction

San Francisco Giants v Cincinnati Reds - Game Three

Philadelphia Phillies star Scott Rolen is all set to become the newest member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in July, alongside Fred McGriff in Cooperstown. Scott made it into the Hall of Fame with 76.3% of the votes.

Terry Francona managed the Philadelphia Phillies from 1997–2000 when Rolen played for the team. He praised the seven-time All-Star for his selection to the Hall of Fame.

MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM @MLBNetworkRadio

Defense

Baserunning



The list could go on forever, but Scott Rolen checked all the boxes throughout his 17-year career to become the 18th third baseman elected into the



#ScottRolen OffenseDefenseBaserunningThe list could go on forever, but Scott Rolen checked all the boxes throughout his 17-year career to become the 18th third baseman elected into the @baseballhall Offense ✅Defense ✅Baserunning ✅The list could go on forever, but Scott Rolen checked all the boxes throughout his 17-year career to become the 18th third baseman elected into the @baseballhall.#ScottRolen https://t.co/N765gA52Pp

"Scott Rolen played the game the right way." - Terry Francona

"The list could go on forever, but Scott Rolen checked all the boxes throughout his 17-year career to become the 18th third baseman elected into the Hall Of Fame." - MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM

Under Francona, Scott's batting average was .282.

Poll : 0 votes