"Close enough to being a Yankee" - Sean Manaea shocks Mets fans by cutting off hair for the first time in four years to unveil new look

Last month, Sean Manaea inked a two-year, $28 million deal with the New York Mets. The deal has an opt-out after the 2024 season. Known for having long hair, Manaea completely revamped his look ahead of the new season, leaving fans in shock.

Recently, the SNY Mets' X handle posted a picture of Manaea, who has undergone a hair cut first time in four years, unveiled a new look in his Spring Training debut against the Marlins.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to leave their reactions over a shocking hair turnaround from Manaea.

"Close enough to being a Yankee," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"WOW, looks totally different!!!" another user wrote

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sean Manaea's underwhelming Spring Training debut

Sean Manaea took the mound in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium. However, his outing was marked with erroneous pitches resulting in him allowing seven hits, three earned runs and three strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

The Marlins scored three runs in the first innings and went on to win the game 4-1.

"The first start, I just wanna make sure everything feels good out of my hand, which today I thought was good, even like the bad ones," Manaea said. "It was a good feedback for what I should be doing going forward."

Manaea, 31, finished 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA in 117.2 innings for the San Francisco Giants last year. He spent most of the year bouncing between the rotation and the bullpen, but he finished strong, throwing to a 2.25 ERA across four September starts.

With the Mets, Manaea could fill in the back end of the rotation. Mets' president of baseball operations David Stearns sees Sean Manaea as a valuable addition who can give pitching depth to the club.

“Sean is a valuable addition to our pitching staff who gives our rotation another strong left-handed option and we were very encouraged by what we saw from him in the second half last season," Stearns said.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.