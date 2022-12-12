The San Francisco Giants have signed relief pitcher Sean Manea to a contract extension through 2023. This comes as the aging National League West team attempts to reposition itself within the division.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Sean Manaea to Giants. $25M, 2 years. Opt out. Sean Manaea to Giants. $25M, 2 years. Opt out.

"Sean Manaea to Giants. $25M, 2 years. Opt out." - @ Jon Heyman

The Giants had a very decent starting rotation in 2022. With an ERA of 3.68 among starters, the Giants ranked 7th in the MLB. With Sean Manea, the team will acquire a seasoned starter with the ability to last deep into ball games.

Sean Manea was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the San Diego Padres last season. Manea played for the Athletics for 6 seasons. In 2021, his last full year with the team, Manea pitched 2 complete games - tied for the most in the league.

Manea is a 30-year-old left-hander who measures 6'5, making him a dominant and overpowering addition to any starting rotation. The 2022 season was a bumpy ride and he finished with the worst numbers of his career.

As a pitcher on the 2022 Padres, Manea finished with a record of 8-9 with an ERA of 4.96, the highest of his career by a considerable margin. Manea also surrendered a career-worst 50 home runs and 155 hits.

573 Baseball @573Baseball



The deal includes an opt-out after the first year. Manea will look to bounce back in 2023 after having the worst season of his career in San Diego BREAKING: The San Francisco Giants and LHP Sean Manea are in agreement on a two-year, $25 million contract, per Jon HeymanThe deal includes an opt-out after the first year. Manea will look to bounce back in 2023 after having the worst season of his career in San Diego BREAKING: The San Francisco Giants and LHP Sean Manea are in agreement on a two-year, $25 million contract, per Jon Heyman 🚨The deal includes an opt-out after the first year. Manea will look to bounce back in 2023 after having the worst season of his career in San Diego https://t.co/8X77FZ1kIh

"BREAKING: The San Francisco Giants and LHP Sean Manea are in agreement on a two-year, $25 million contract, per Jon Heyman. The deal includes an opt-out after the first year. Manea will look to bounce back in 2023 after having the worst season of his career in San Diego" - @ 573 Baseball

On December 11th, 2022, Manea signed a 2-year deal worth $25 million with the San Francisco Giants. The deal includes an opt-out after the first season is fulfilled. Manea hopes that this will be an opportunity to rebound after some less-than-ideal 2022 stats.

Manea will join a strong group of starters on the San Francisco Giants' frontline in 2023. Logan Webb and Alex Cobb both had successful 2022 seasons. However, the team appears to be losing starter Carlos Rodon in free agency, which could make Manea even more important to the team's pitching success in 2023.

Sean Manea is an important piece if Giants want playoff success

The Giants, who were formerly the powerhouse of the NL West, have fallen off in recent years. Eclipsed by the Los Angeles Dodgers and now the San Diego Padres in their division, the team will desperately want a reason to restore some of their former glory.

Poll : 0 votes