Cody Bellinger Contract: Breaking down the former MVP's 1-year Cubs deal

Cody Bellinger is a man who has been given another chance. After a fairly dismal campaign in 2022, it seems as though the Chicago Cubs are willing to take a chance on him.

The Chicago Cubs are in a period of rebuilding. Following their 2016 World Series win - their first in 108 years - the team lost a flurry of stars such as Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant. Since then, the team has been stuck in the basement of the NL Central.

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA Cody Bellinger will forever be a Dodgers legend Cody Bellinger will forever be a Dodgers legend https://t.co/Pe6k3rJ6iF

"Cody Bellinger will forever be a Dodgers legend" - Blake Harris

Cody Bellinger burst onto the scene as a rookie for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017. That year, he hit 39 home runs and 97 RBIs, and was crowned with the Rookie of the Year Award.

Two seasons later, Bellinger hit 47 home runs and 115 RBIs, along with a batting average of .305, and was named the 2019 NL MVP. Unfortunately, for Bellinger, things began to turn quickly after that.

After a shortened 2020 season, shoulder issues cut short his 2021 season, and he was never able to fully recover in the batters box. Despite signing a $17 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers in December 2021, he was released in 2022 after registering the lowest OBP in the league to accompany his paltry 19 home runs.

In December 2022, Cody Bellinger signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, who were willing to give Bellinger another chance. Bellinger is due to receive $12.5 million in 2023. If he is able to impress the Cubs enough, a mutual option (meaning by the consent of Bellinger and the team) will see Bellinger make $25 million in 2024.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year, $17.5 million contract, sources tell @JeffPassan Breaking: Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year, $17.5 million contract, sources tell @JeffPassan. https://t.co/oRoKx76xq8

"Breaking: Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year, $17.5 million contract, sources tell @JeffPassan" - ESPN

Interestingly, the contract includes a clause that states that should Bellinger be given the Comeback Player of the Year Award, he will be eligible for an additional $1 million.

Cody Bellinger a calculated gamble for the Chicago Cubs

The Cubs are in a tough spot as they finished in third place in their division in 2022. The team hyped their top 2021 offseason acquisition, Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki. The Cubs signed Suzuki to a five-year deal worth $85 million, only to have him hit just 14 home runs and bat .257 in his first season. They can only hope that Bellinger will not disappoint.

Poll : 0 votes