Cody Bellinger & Corey Seager's wives Chase and Madisyn hit NYC for a fun-filled girls' night out 

Cody Bellinger's wife Chase and Corey Seager's wife Madisyn have been friends since their time together with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2017-2021. Currently, Seager is playing for the Texas Rangers while Bellinger plays for the New York Yankees.

Ad

Though their partners went different ways, with Seager leaving the Dodgers after the 2021 season and Bellinger leaving LA after the 2022 season, both have maintained their friendship.

On Tuesday, Mady Seager and Chase Bellinger reunited in New York City for a night out in the Big Apple. The pair hit the streets of Manhattan and shared multiple stories on social media for their followers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the stories shared on Instagram, the pair can be seen carrying shopping bags while laughing and enjoying some good food.

Ad

Trending

They stopped by JG Melon, one of NYC’s most well-known burger joints. In one of the pictures, Chase shared a classic burger and crinkle-cut fries, covered in ketchup.

Chase Bellinger's Instagram stories (Source: @lilbabycheezus/Instagram)

Both Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger played a big role for the Dodgers in the late 2010s and were staples in the lineup. Bellinger won the 2019 NL MVP while Seager helped them win the World Series in 2020 and was crowned the MVP.

Ad

Cody Bellinger's wife Chase sends hilarious birthday wish to Corey Seager's wife Madisyn

On Sunday, Chase Bellinger sent a warm birthday wish to Madisyn Seager. She shared a throwback photo where Madisyn seems to have encouraged Chase to get on the back of a truck, as shown in the photo below.

"Happy birthday love you idk how you convinced me to jump in the back of a truck @madyseager.. such a bad influence," Chase wrote in the caption of her story.

Ad

Chase's Instagram story (Source: @lilbabycheezus/Instagram)

As for their respective partners, both have something to look forward to in 2025. Corey Seager will return for the Rangers from a sports hernia surgery that ended his season prematurely in September 2024.

Meanwhile, Cody Bellinger would like to leave a good mark in his first season with the Yankees after being traded by the Chicago Cubs in the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback