Cody Bellinger free agency rumors: Blue Jays might be out on star outfielder due to high asking price, per insider

The Toronto Blue Jays have long been interested in signing free-agent slugger Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is coming off a contract year, where he hit .307 with 26 home runs, which is great to see after a few poor seasons with the Dodgers.

While Toronto has shown interest, they could be pivoting with the most recent report from Jon Morosi. They have reportedly been in "recent contact" with Michael A. Taylor's camp about a potential contract.

Taylor is a former Gold Glove outfielder and would not be as expensive as Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is looking for a contract north of $200 million, which is a lot for somebody who has struggled not too long ago.

The continued interest in Taylor does not look good for Bellinger. The Blue Jays could see Bellinger as too much of a risk for the money and settle for somebody like Taylor.

Taylor is coming off a season with the Minnesota Twins, where he appeared in 129 games. During that time, he hit .220/.278/.442 with 21 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Outside of the Blue Jays, who could be interested in Cody Bellinger?

With the Blue Jays' newfound interest in Michael A. Taylor, Cody Bellinger may have to look elsewhere for somewhere to play in 2024. One team that sticks out here is the Chicago Cubs.

Bellinger just spent the 2023 season in Chicago and was phenomenal. He was a bright spot for a team still trying to figure out their identity. They were in the hunt for the postseason for much of the season until they ran out of gas.

The Cubs recently hired former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell to lead the squad. They have some exciting players and prospects waiting to make a name for themselves and could be a strong team in the NL Central.

Another team to be on the lookout for is reportedly the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners are one or two good players away from being a contender. They have an exciting roster with Julio Rodriguez leading the way. Pairing Bellinger with Rodriguez would be an instant boost to the lineup.

"I could certainly see the Seattle Mariners being a good fit for Cody Bellinger" stated Morosi.

With the top players now off the board, more attention will be given to Bellinger. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

