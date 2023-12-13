Cody Bellinger Free Agency Update: World Series winner on multiple teams' 'radar' after Giants sign Jung Hoo Lee

Cody Bellinger's time on the open market could quickly end after the San Francisco Giants signed KBO outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. The two sides agreed to a six-year, $113 million deal.

Lee was considered the second-best free-agent outfielder on the market. Now that Lee is gone, teams' interest in Bellinger has gotten a lot stronger, and they are starting to make their push.

Some teams tied to the superstar slugger are the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres. The Giants are also interested in Bellinger, even after the Lee signing.

Cody Bellinger is coming off a comeback year with the Cubs. In 130 games, he hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs, winning the NL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Where does Cody Bellinger fit?

The Cubs are an excellent fit for Cody Bellinger. He has spent the 2023 season there, and the team is headed in the right direction. After parting ways with David Ross, they hired Craig Counsell to become the new manager.

The Cubs also have some intriguing prospects set to get it going during the 2024 season. Pete Crow-Armstrong is a gifted defensive outfielder and would look great alongside Bellinger.

Another great fit for Bellinger would be the Blue Jays. While they have a strong team, they need another player to push them over the hump. Bellinger could be scary alongside Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

However, it will not be cheap to sign Bellinger. He wants a deal bigger than the eight-year, $162 million deal Brandon Nimmo signed last season. Bellinger has seemingly found it again at the plate and could be a fantastic signing for whichever team is lucky enough to land him.

