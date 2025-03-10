Cody Bellinger gets emotional thinking about his dad's history with Yankees and what it meant to their family

2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger recently opened up about his childhood memories from his dad Clay's time with the Yankees. Bellinger reflected on his dad's perseverance in the minor leagues before winning two World Series with the Bronx Bombers.

Ad

Bellinger's father spent three years with the franchise, from 1999-2001, followed by two games in the next season for Anaheim Angels before his demotion to the minor leagues.

As for Cody Bellinger, the two-time All-Star recently got traded to the Yankees from the Cubs. In an interview with Yes Network's Meredith Marakovits on Sunday, the 29-year-old was asked about memories from when his father played in New York:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know, I got some small memories of where we lived, um, up north, and I think it was called Rye," Bellinger said [0:14]. "Um, you know, weird. I got a lot of memories of the minor leagues. Um, it's interesting, the Yankee days."

Ad

Trending

Ad

An emotional Bellinger also appreciated the Yankees for promoting his father to the MLB:

"I remember, like I said, through a video camcorder back in the day. So, uh, but it's good. I mean, you know, they gave my dad a shot after a long time in the minor leagues, so, you know, it means a lot to our family," he added.

Ad

Before his two-year stint with the Chicago Cubs, Cody Bellinger played seven seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2020 and was the NLCS MVP in 2018.

Aaron Judge is excited to have Cody Bellinger at Yankees

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is confident Cody Bellinger will have a good season with the Yankees, having seen the two-time All-Star play against him for the Cubs and Dodgers.

Ad

On Sunday, Yes Network's Meredith Marakovits asked Judge to share thoughts about Bellinger. Expressing excitement for his new teammate, the 2x AL MVP said [0:30]:

"I'm excited. I've seen him hit a lot of homers over my head, you know, especially with the Cubs. Um, Dodgers. It's going to be exciting to see him do it in pinstripes. You know, this ballpark was made for him. He's a guy that can work the count. Um, he can leave at any part of the yard, you know, especially right field at home."

Ad

The Yankees captain also noted that Paul Goldschmidt and Jazz Chisholm Jr. batting behind Bellinger would help, predicting a special season for his fellow MVP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback