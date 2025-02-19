Cody Bellinger gives verdict on Paul Goldschmidt's Yankees fit following $12,500,000 signing

The New York Yankees pivoted by making a trade to bring in Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs after losing out on the Juan Soto sweepstakes earlier during this offseason. The Yankees also added Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year, $12.5 million deal after releasing first baseman Anthony Rizzo at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Cody Bellinger believes Paul Goldschmidt will make a solid addition to the New York Yankees roster with his vast experience even though he had a subpar season in 2024. Bellinger praised the skill set of Goldschmidt, both from an offensive and a defensive standpoint, and he expects the latter to continue performing at the high level he has done throughout his career.

On Tuesday, Cody Bellinger held a press conference with the media as the New York Yankees gathered for their spring training camp in Tampa, Florida. He offered his insight into the addition of Paul Goldschmidt to the Yankees roster. [3:10 - 3:40]

"He's a pro's pro.That's a guy that's been consistent throughout his whole career defensively. Really, really good baserunner. Steals bases. The offense speaks for itself. He expects a lot out of himself, and I expect really good things," Bellinger said. "I expect Paul to be Paul. He's a tremendous player."

Bellinger and Goldschmidt have both been named MVP in the National League during their careers. Bellinger won the award with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019, while Goldschmidt took the title with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022.

It's not necessarily about replacing anybody: Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger is likely to play centerfield for the Yankees but he can also fill in at first base (Image Source: IMAGN)

Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt were signed by the New York Yankees as part of their contingency plan after Juan Soto opted to sign for the New York Mets. Bellinger downplayed the expectation of the Yankees fans from himself and Goldschmidt to replace the offensive production of Soto.

"Yeah, well, first off, Soto is a once-in-a-generation talent — you know, 26 years old, on a trajectory that makes him a future Hall of Famer," Bellinger told reporters. "But for me and Paul, it's not necessarily about replacing anybody; it's about coming in and performing to the best of our ability. And we know what our best capability is."

"If we reach those levels, I think it could be fun. Every single day, I know for myself — and I know for Paul as well — we strive for that. We strive to be excellent, we strive to be great and that's what we work for every single day."

Bellinger batted .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs, 78 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 111 for the Chicago Cubs last year.

