Cody Bellinger Injury: Health status and expected recovery timetable for resurgent Cubs slugger

Cody Bellinger, an outfielder for the Cubs, departed the field in the ninth inning of Monday's road defeat to the Astros with a left knee injury.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, with Houston leading 6-4, Kyle Tucker crushed the first pitch of his at-bat toward the wall in right-center field. Bellinger tracked down Tucker's fly ball and jumped into the air to make an amazing catch near the wall for the inning's last out.

Bellinger made a stunning diving catch to retire Kyle Tucker, but it cost him. Thankfully, he was able to leave the field on foot. Bellinger was replaced in the game by Miles.

Bellinger's injury seemed to be serious, but Cubs manager David Ross cleared it out and told reporters Bellinger will be re-evaluated on Tuesday after describing it as "nothing major."

It is uncertain if Bellinger will be out for any extended period of time, but any absence would be difficult for the 27-year-old considering his strong start to the year.

Cody Bellinger's career with Chicago Cubs

Bellinger committed to the Chicago Cubs in 2022, agreeing to a one-year deal with a 2024 mutual option.

Bellinger returned to Dodger Stadium for the first time in 2023 when the Cubs came to Los Angeles for a three-game series. In a 6-2 defeat to his previous squad, he went 1 for 2 with a home run, one RBI, and two hits by pitches.

