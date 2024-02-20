Cody Bellinger News: Cubs locked in stalemate with All-Star OF as quest for re-union hits impasse, per insider

There are about two more days before Spring Training ramps into game action and Cody Bellinger still does not have a team. The Chicago Cubs are open to a reunion, but the two sides have not gained a lot of ground on making that happen. They are, reportedly, in a bit of a stalemate.

Expand Tweet

MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi spoke on the situation:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There does appear to be a stalemate between Bellinger's camp and the Cubs about a possible reunion... I'm hard pressed to find a team that is a better fit for Bellinger still now than the Cubs are... I'm not sure he's ultimately going to land there because the staring contest has been going on for months."

Cody Bellinger played extremely well for the Cubs last season. With a surprisingly small market for his services, a reunion made the most sense. Unfortunately, the two sides have not been able find an agreement before Spring Training.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers superstar had to take a one-year deal to prove his worth after a few bad seasons. He did just that, hitting over .300 with excellent defense at multiple positions.

Shockingly, he's not been signed yet. The slugger was considered the second most important hitter on the free agent market behind Shohei Ohtani, and he's still available two days before the first spring matchups.

When will Cody Bellinger sign?

Cody Bellinger is shockingly still available, and there's really no telling when that will end. Unlike the other free agents, like Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, he doesn't need the full spring session to be ready to go.

Cody Bellinger is going to have to sign eventually

Pitchers have to ramp up and learn their catchers and their signs. Hitters and position players don't, so they need a full spring less. That means that Bellinger could continue waiting into Spring Training, whereas that would be very detrimental to the pitchers.

Nevertheless, a signing is coming sooner rather than later. The season begins in about a month, and it's unlikely this stalemate continues even close to that.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.