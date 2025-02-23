Cody Bellinger reveals how Yankees changed his father Clay's financial situation & turned his life around

Cody Bellinger is a former National League Most Valuable Player, and he is set to begin his first season with the New York Yankees in 2025. He has had some rough years since winning the NL MVP honor, but the outfielder believes that he can deliver for the New York Yankees.

As he prepares for the 2025 season, Bellinger spent some time with New York Post reporter Steve Serby. He spoke about a variety of topics including how the Yankees gave his father Clay Bellinger a chance to play in Major League Baseball.

"The Yankees were the team that called him up after I think it was 11 or 12 or 13 years in the minor leagues to finally give him a shot. That changed our family’s dynamic around. He made some money, won (two) World Series rings and was able to stay down in Arizona and (we were) having a pretty good lifestyle growing up as a kid."

Cody Bellinger also shared some thoughts on how his father impacted his career, while sharing memories of being around the Yankee as a young kid.

"He was everything, man," Bellinger said. "Obviously, growing up in the locker room, being a batboy, and then having a cage in our backyard. He was always available, always teaching me baseball, and I loved it growing up."

Cody Bellinger gets brutally honest about trying to replace Juan Soto

The New York Yankees made the trade for Cody Bellinger after missing out on re-signing Juan Soto. Bellinger met with the media during Spring Training and was honest when asked about trying to replace Juan Soto in the lineup.

"Yeah, well, first off, Soto is a once-in-a-generation talent — you know, 26 years old, on a trajectory that makes him a future Hall of Famer," Bellinger told reporters. "But for me and Paul (Goldschmidt), it's not necessarily about replacing anybody; it's about coming in and performing to our best capability. And we know what our best capability is."

Paul Goldschmidt is another veteran that the New York Yankees have brought in, but the expectations on his shoulders are not as high as those placed on Cody Bellinger. The New York Yankees are hoping that Cody Bellinger helps lead the team to a World Series, which would give the Bellinger family an opportunity to get their hands on another World Series ring.

