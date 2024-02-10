Cody Bellinger Rumors: 3 teams labelled as 'logical' options for star hitter apart from the Cubs, per insider

As the MLB offseason unfolds, Cody Bellinger, the former MVP, finds himself at the center of trade rumors, with multiple teams vying for his services. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, three teams are considered logical landing spots for Bellinger, apart from his current team, the Chicago Cubs. Let’s delve into each potential destination and evaluate the likelihood of the star hitter donning their uniform.

1 - Los Angeles Angels:

The Angels have been actively seeking ways to fortify their roster after losing Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers. Bellinger, with his impressive track record, could be the game-changer the Angels need. Bellinger’s Southern California roots, coupled with his familiarity with the Dodgers, make the Angels a logical option according to Heyman. His left-handed power bat could significantly enhance the potency of the Angels’ lineup.

After losing Ohtani to the Dodgers, the Angels will be looking to fortify their offense, and Cody Bellinger could be an ideal fit.

The decision to sign Cody Bellinger ultimately rests with owner Arte Moreno, and Angels fans are eager to see if he’ll open the checkbook to secure him.

2 - San Francisco Giants:

The San Francisco Giants have been showing interest in Bellinger since last year to further fortify their offense. Heyman deems the Giants as a "big name hunting," with their financial means potentially allowing them to secure the services of the 2019 National League MVP. While the Cubs may have the upper hand, the Giants remain in the mix, presenting a formidable outfield if they manage to sign Bellinger

3 - Seattle Mariners:

The Seattle Mariners, despite appearing cash-strapped this offseason, make sense as a landing spot due to their need for offensive support. Trades for Mitch Haniger, Luke Raley, and Jorge Polanco have showcased the Mariners’ focus on bolstering their lineup, and Bellinger would be a significant addition.

Bellinger‘s reported asking price of $200 million could be a hurdle for the Mariners, but their need for offensive firepower may drive them to explore the possibility.

As spring training approaches, the Cody Bellinger sweepstakes continue, with these three teams emerging as logical options in the eyes of analyst Jon Heyman. Each destination offers a unique set of circumstances, and should he leave the Chicago Cubs, the baseball world eagerly awaits the final decision that will shape the upcoming season for Bellinger and his potential team.

