Cody Bellinger Rumors: AL East team could be the dark horse in star outfielder's sweepstakes, per report

Left-handed slugger Cody Bellinger's free agency has dragged on over time, with the hitter seeking a big paycheck this offseason. The Chicago Cubs or interested teams haven't budged yet but it seems there's a new dark horse thrown in by Mark Feinsand in the outfielder's sweepstakes.

According to Feinsand, a front office executive who pegged Blake Snell with the San Francisco Giants also pegged the Yankees to land Bellinger. The reports come in lieu of Anthony Rizzo potentially declining the club option at the end of the 2024 season, which would allow Bellinger to take over at first base in 2025.

"Another exec who predicted a (Blake Snell)-(San Francisco Giants) match also pegged the Yankees as the team to sign Bellinger, who could see time at first base, center field, and DH in 2024, then potentially take over at first base in 2025, if New York declines Anthony Rizzo’s club option at the end of this season," Feinsand said.

“I don’t know if those are the exact moves,” the executive said. “But I think both of those clubs have money to spend and need to do something to make a splash.”

Merit in Cody Bellinger landing in the Yankees

Well, the Yankees do have money to spend but it's to strengthen their bullpen. They have already acquired Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres for a slew of bullpen pitchers that they are trying to fill in using their farm system and cash.

Though the Yankees were among the frontrunners to land the NL Comeback Player of the Year, the acquisition of Soto shifted their focus to pitching.

However, it's still not all bad if the Yankees are still trying to land Bellinger. His flexibility on the field ensures he seamlessly fits into any lineup. The former NL MVP already has experience in outfield and first base, giving the Yankees more options in the 2023 season.

The asking price, though, begs a big question, as the Yankees are trying to strengthen their bullpen. On the other hand, Cody Bellinger might want a big paycheck after his stellar outing in 2023.

It is unlikely to happen, but if it does, many would be surprised.

