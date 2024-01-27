Cody Bellinger Rumors: Cubs' chances to land star outfielder could take a hit as new team shows 'interest', per report

The Chicago Cubs would have liked for Cody Bellinger to return to their lineup in the 2024 season. The former NL MVP had a resurgent season with the Cubs, prompting him to decline the club option to test free agency. However, over the last few weeks, interest hasn't remained the same and the Cubs were the only destination left on cards.

However, according to David Vassegh, the LA Angels are taking an interest in Bellinger and have already initiated talks with his agent, Scott Boras.

"I know many people assume that it's a foregone conclusion that he's gonna sign with the Cubs," Vassegh said on Dodger Talk. "And that may eventually happen, but from what I'm being told the Angels have interest in Cody Bellinger and have had discussions with Scott Boras about Cody Bellinger."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vassegh also added that it is in the Angels' interest to sign someone like Bellinger who can be flexible between first base and outfield.

"And we all know Arte Moreno, the Angels owner, when he spends big he spends big on offense," Vassegh added. "And the Angels do need a left-handed hitting outfielder. So it does make sense especially if they can move him between first base and center field the way the Cubs did with Bellinger, that he would be a very valuable piece for him."

Cody Bellinger is seeking a big paycheck this offseason

After winning the NL Comeback Player of the Year, Mark Feinsand reported that Bellinger is seeking a contract worth nearly $200 million. However, the Cubs are yet to reach an agreement with Bellinger over this.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman believes the Cubs are still the most likely destination for the left-handed slugger.

"Cubs need to make a move ... I do believe, at this point, that is the likelihood of re-signing Bellinger," Heyman said to Bleacher Report. "I'm not saying it's a guarantee in any way. I'll just say I think they're probably the favorites at this moment."

His agent, Scott Boras, has also got a fine reputation for sticking it out for worthwhile money, which makes his free agency all the more intriguing. However, Vassegh feels that the longer it drags on, the harder it will be for the Cubs to land him.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.