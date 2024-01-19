"To me, he would be the perfect fit" - MLB insider believes Cubs re-signing Cody Bellinger would make perfect sense 

Cody Bellinger has been one of the most sought-after players this offseason, with several teams eyeing him. Among them are the Chicago Cubs, who are reportedly keen on a reunion with the 28-year-old outfielder. Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson has praised Bellinger’s leadership and urged his team to re-sign him.

According to MLB insider Tim Kurkjian, the Chicago Cubs could have a division-winning season if they manage to acquire Bellinger. On a recent episode of Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney, Kurkjian said:

“They need to bring Bellinger back, and you know, when Dansby Swanson comes out and says we got to have him back and people on that team listen to the shortstop, we know that. To me, he would be the perfect fit.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He added that the All-Star outfielder would bring defensive and offensive skills along with championship experience, which would strengthen the team.

Bellinger won the National League MVP Award in 2019.

Cody Bellinger: The perfect fit for the Cubs?

Cody Bellinger is a versatile player who can play all three outfield positions as well as first base. He would be a perfect fit for the Chicago Cubs. He is at the prime of his career now and has no injury concerns. Several other teams, like the Yankees and the Giants, have been linked with him this offseason.

Bellinger maintains a good relationship with his former Cubs teammates, especially Swanson. Adding an outstanding outfielder to the team could have a significant impact on the Cubs’ 2024 season.

Bellinger’s free-agency decision has not yet been publicly disclosed. However, he is expected to make a decision by the time Spring Training gets underway.

The Cubs made headlines this offseason when they signed manager Craig Counsell to an MLB-record deal. Since then, their offseason business has been relatively quiet until they acquired Shota Imanaga. Signing Bellinger could just turn out to be their headline act, should it happen.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.