Cody Bellinger rumors: NL Central team remains the most 'logical' option for star hitter, per insider

It's just a few weeks from spring training, but Cody Bellinger is yet to find a team. The star hitter has been a free agent for a while.

With the present situation, the NL Central remains the most logical option. In an interview with Foul Territory, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said that the Chicago Cubs are going to be his best shot.

"I would think the Cubs still are going to be the team for Cody Bellinger. Until proven otherwise. ... I don't see a place more logical than the Cubs," Rosenthal said.

Not many teams have reportedly come forward or shown a keen interest in Bellinger. The Cubs president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, said that the team will do more to acquire players, but nothing about Bellinger was mentioned.

With the clock ticking and spring training approaching soon, Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, must negotiate quickly to find him a team. He might be required to reconsider Bellinger's contract demands and reduce his price.

Cody Bellinger's decent performance with the Cubs

Belli declined a qualifying offer from his former team that was close to $20.3 million. His performance with the Cubs was decent, though, scoring 95 runs and 153 hits.

The 28-year-old slashed .307/.356/.881 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs. From the defensive end, he had a fair performance, helping the Cubs finish second in the NL Central.

Winter is over, and players are getting ready to train, but for Bellinger, it's uncertain how long he will remain a free agent. Nothing has been concrete despite the possibility of landing a deal with the Cubs.

It's difficult to see talented players like him remain on the market for long. There's a high possibility for him to start working out with his Cubs teammates, while Boras will need to seek other options for the star, too.

The Cubs are the only logical option for now, as finding another team before spring training is tough. Bellinger has enough time for the regular season if he fails to find a team before spring training.

For a talented player like Bellinger, it's difficult to remain unsigned before a regular season. One advantage is that he's not too old and has some productive years, so it's only a matter of time before he signs with a team.

