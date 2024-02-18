Cody Bellinger Rumors: Star slugger not expected to sign anytime soon after agent's recent comments, per report 

Cody Bellinger is still available in free agency with little hope of signing anywhere soon. The top slugger is looking for a big deal and has been connected to several teams. His agent Scott Boras is not ready to back down.

Recent statements made by Boras, as reported by Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated, make it seem like a decision won’t be made anytime soon.

“I have signed 18 free agents (this winter). I have evaluations. Teams have time to make late decisions. Often teams do that. I don’t mind letting time go,” Scott Boras said.

He also represents several other top free agents and is ready to take his time before finalizing any deals. Boras didn’t agree to the fact that his clients being on the free market are missing spring training and getting rusty.

“I’ve spent millions on sports training facilities and instructors. I can conduct a spring training,” said Boras.

In November, Cody Bellinger declined a one-year mutual extension offered by his former team Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs could prove to be Bellinger’s destination, but it’s not certain just yet. The team had a slow start this offseason and have said that they completed or are close to completing their signings.

Boras also represents key free agents like Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Matt Chapman, which could make it easier to finalize a deal between Bellinger and Cubs while he focuses on other clients.

Cubs top prospect Pete Crow Armstrong wants Bellinger back on team

The Chicago Cubs' top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong recently talked about his desire for Cody Bellinger’s return to the team. According to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, Crow-Armstrong said that his return could give the team better chances to win.

“Everybody loves that guy. Everybody shares the same (feeling). But you get everything in this game by what you do on the field. If Cody comes back that’s great. That gives us a better chance to win,” PCB said.

If Bellinger comes back, Crow-Armstrong may end up playing in the minor league instead of starting in the center field right away. Nevertheless, the former first round pick recognizes that the two time All star can contribute to the Cubs winning in the upcoming season.

