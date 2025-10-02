Cody Bellinger’s wife Chase Carter takes playful jab at Corey Seager’s wife Madisyn after “obsessed" remark in latest post

As the New York Yankees took on American League East rivals the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series, outfield Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase Carter, was in the stands to cheer the Bronx Bombers.In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Carter showed off her custom Yankees jacket with Bellinger's name engraved on it. The jacket also had patches to commemorate the Yankees' World Series wins. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer outfit drew attention from several MLB wives, including Texas Rangers star Corey Seager's partner Madisyn. She commented:&quot;Idk if you or the jacket are prettier. Obsessed w both!!&quot;Bellinger's wife took a playful jab in her reply.&quot;Omg, look at you being nice to me in public.&quot;Bellinger's Yankees teammate Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, commented to show her appreciation. Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife Cara shared her reaction by writing:&quot;Yes MAAM.&quot;Former Dodgers utility hitter Chris Taylor's wife, Mary, commented:&quot;Absolutely obsessed, love you in some year.&quot;Former World Series winner with the Dodgers Alex Wood's wife Suzanna dropped heart eye emojis to show her love for Bellinger's wife.(Image source - Instagram)Bellinger and Seager's wives have known each other since they played together at the Dodgers. They were part of the 2020 World Series-winning roster, with Seager being named the World Series MVP that year.While the All-Star shortstop got his second World Series ring with the Rangers in 2023, Bellinger is searching for his first title since moving away from the Dodgers in 2022.Cody Bellinger shared appreciation for veteran Dodgers ace Clayton KershawChase Carter's post garnered reaction from partners of several former Dodgers players, highlighting Cody Bellinger's bond with his former teammates. Bellinger, who started his MLB career with the Dodgers in 2017 and shared the locker room with ace Clayton Kershaw throughout his stint, reacted to the veteran ace's retirement last week.&quot;He was a big part of that team and all our teams,’’ Bellinger said. “The way he carries himself. I sat back, watched and learned: This is what it’s supposed to look like. When he took the ball every fifth day, he had a presence. He was the hardest-working dude in the room. He had an unmatched work ethic.”Bellinger's World Series dream lived on after the Yankees rallied past the Red Sox to win 4-3 on Wednesday and force a decisive Game 3.