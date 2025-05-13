Cody Bellinger's wife Chase gushes over Vanessa Hudgens’ throwback maternity snap with 4-word reaction

On Monday, New York Yankees first baseman Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, was seen complimenting famous actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens, the wife of fellow big leaguer Cole Tucker.

Ad

While the country observed Mother's Day on Sunday, Hudgens took to social media to share her wonderful journey of first-time motherhood through a throwback maternity photo on Instagram with an emotional message captioned beneath.

"Becoming a mother has been the hardest, most exhausting but also incredibly fulfilling and joyous chapter of my life. I couldn’t be more grateful for my little family. Happy Mother’s Day to all who’ve done their time or are in the grind. The power mamas hold is truly supernatural and I admire us all 🥰❤️💪🏽" Vanessa Hudgens posted

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Reacting to the post, wives of several big leaguers dropped loving comments, one of which was Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase.

"Oh. My. Gosh🔥🔥🔥GORG" Chase Bellinger commented

Screenshot of Chase Bellinger's comment on Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@vanessahudgens)

Having married in December 2023, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker welcomed a baby boy on July 3, 2024. Interestingly, both the birthday of Cole and that of his son happen to be on the same day.

Ad

Cody Bellinger's wife Chase posts adorable snaps alongside her daughters to celebrate Mother's Day

Just like Vanessa Hudgens, Chase Bellinger also took to Instagram on Mother's Day to mark the day with an adorable post, sharing snaps alongside her two daughters, Caiden and Cy, too.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mama’s out there. It was very difficult to find a photo of just my girls and I. I’m sure every mom can relate😂 but Father’s Day and their birthday posts I’ve got that covered … a whole camera roll" Chase Bellinger captioned her Instagram post

Ad

Ad

According to sources, Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter first met on social media in 2017 and were only virtual friends until they met up for the first time in person in 2020. As their romance took off, they started dating, eventually getting engaged in June of 2023.

Continuing to marry six months later, their eldest child, Caiden, was born in November of 2021, followed by Cy in April of 2023

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More