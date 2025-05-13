Cody Bellinger's wife Chase gushes over Vanessa Hudgens’ throwback maternity snap with 4-word reaction

On Monday, New York Yankees first baseman Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, was seen complimenting famous actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens, the wife of fellow big leaguer Cole Tucker.
While the country observed Mother's Day on Sunday, Hudgens took to social media to share her wonderful journey of first-time motherhood through a throwback maternity photo on Instagram with an emotional message captioned beneath.
"Becoming a mother has been the hardest, most exhausting but also incredibly fulfilling and joyous chapter of my life. I couldn’t be more grateful for my little family. Happy Mother’s Day to all who’ve done their time or are in the grind. The power mamas hold is truly supernatural and I admire us all 🥰❤️💪🏽" Vanessa Hudgens posted
Reacting to the post, wives of several big leaguers dropped loving comments, one of which was Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase.
"Oh. My. Gosh🔥🔥🔥GORG" Chase Bellinger commented
Having married in December 2023, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker welcomed a baby boy on July 3, 2024. Interestingly, both the birthday of Cole and that of his son happen to be on the same day.
Cody Bellinger's wife Chase posts adorable snaps alongside her daughters to celebrate Mother's Day
Just like Vanessa Hudgens, Chase Bellinger also took to Instagram on Mother's Day to mark the day with an adorable post, sharing snaps alongside her two daughters, Caiden and Cy, too.
"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mama’s out there. It was very difficult to find a photo of just my girls and I. I’m sure every mom can relate😂 but Father’s Day and their birthday posts I’ve got that covered … a whole camera roll" Chase Bellinger captioned her Instagram post
According to sources, Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter first met on social media in 2017 and were only virtual friends until they met up for the first time in person in 2020. As their romance took off, they started dating, eventually getting engaged in June of 2023.
Continuing to marry six months later, their eldest child, Caiden, was born in November of 2021, followed by Cy in April of 2023