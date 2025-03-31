Cody Bellinger’s wife Chase shares feelings on Yankees star’s hard launch on social media

The New York Yankees' newest outfielder Cody Bellinger has kicked off his career in the Bronx with a bang. He was traded by the Chicago Cubs to the Yankees in the offseason, hoping he could possibly replace Juan Soto in the lineup. So far, Bellinger is living up to expectations and some.

He has gone 4-10, scoring three runs, six RBIs, one walk and one home run, hitting .400. Thanks to Bellinger and his teammates, the Yankees swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the three-game home series to begin the 2025 season.

After Sunday's 12-3 win, Bellinger took to Instagram for the first time since the 2025 year started. He posted photos from an exciting weekend in Bronx as he celebrated with his new team in Yankees pinstripes.

"First weekend in the #BX⚡️⚡️⚡️," he wrote in caption.

Bellinger's wife, Chase, brought attention to followers about Bellinger's return to the platform as she said:

"Ohhhhhh a hard launch back to insta I love to see it"

Chase's reaction on Cody Bellinger's post

When was the last time Cody Bellinger posted on Instagram?

The last post made by Cody Bellinger on the platform was on Dec. 18, 2024, shortly after he was traded to the Yankees from the Cubs. The transaction involved the Cubs providing the Yankees with $5 million in cash consideration while receiving Cody Poteet.

After the trade went official, Bellinger posted his photo in Yankees pinstripes and wrote:

"Honored to wear the pinstripes, ready and excited to get to work!! Let’s goooooo #NY"

The move to the Yankees brought back old memories for Bellinger, whose dad, Clay Bellinger, played for the Bronx Bombers in the late 1990s. Clay won two championship rings during his time there.

Bellinger addressed the media after the trade was made public:

“For your life, a baseball career is short. I have an opportunity here to play for one of the best franchises in all of sports. I knew there was interest, and I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity. I’m just glad that it was all able to work out.

“Everything about it excites me – the organization, the fans, the stadium, the atmosphere,” Bellinger added. “I actually have only played [at Yankee Stadium] once, and that was in 2023. It was a really cool moment. I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about everything, the organization and the clubhouse. I’m just excited to be a part of it. I’m excited to get to work.”

Cody Bellinger and family, including his wife, Chase and their two daughters, Caiden, born in Nov. 2021, and Cy, born in April 2023, have shifted to the Big Apple with hopes of landing a World Series title.

