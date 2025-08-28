Cody Bellinger's wife Chase showers love on Vanessa Hudgens' glamorous maternity shoot

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase Carter, showered love on the glamorous maternity shoot of Vanessa Hudgens. In July, Hudgens, a popular singer and actress, announced she and her partner, Cole Tucker, were expecting their second child.A month later, Hudgens uploaded a photo from her maternity shoot on Instagram. Hudgens was seen dressed in white. The caption of her post read: &quot;The glam was glamming.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChase commented under this post and called Hudgens gorgeous. She wrote:&quot;Ohhhh myyyyyy GORGEOUS!&quot; Chase Carter's comment [Image Credits: Instagram - @vanessahudgens]Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter have been married to each other since 2023. The couple has two daughters. Their first daughter, Caiden Carter, was born in November 2021, and their second daughter, Cy Carter, was born in April 2023.On the other hand, Vanessa Hudgens tied the knot with former MLB player Cole Tucker in December 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in June or July 2024. As mentioned above, Hudgens and Tucker now look forward to the birth of their second child.Cody Bellinger's wife Chase cheered for Vanessa Hudgens after she spoke about being a motherOn 2025 Mother's Day, Vanessa Hudgens celebrated by writing a post and describing her journey of motherhood. While she said motherhood has been hard and exhausting, she also said that it's the most fulfilling and joyous chapter of her life.Hudgens, in an Instagram post, wrote:&quot;Becoming a mother has been the hardest, most exhausting but also incredibly fulfilling and joyous chapter of my life. I couldn’t be more grateful for my little family. Happy Mother’s Day to all who’ve done their time or are in the grind. The power mamas hold is truly supernatural and I admire us all 🥰❤️💪🏽&quot;Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, commented under this post and wrote:&quot;Oh. My. Gosh🔥🔥🔥GORG&quot;While Chase and Vanessa Hudgens often interact on social media in such ways, their husbands, Cody and Cole, also share a good bond. Cody and Cole are childhood friends who were once neighbours and played baseball together.