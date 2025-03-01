Cody Bellinger sends clear message on Yankees batting order preference

New York Yankees' new signing Cody Bellinger has hit the ground running with his new team and revealed where he prefers to play in their star-studded lineup.

The 29-year-old blasted his first home run of Spring Training against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday and is rearing to get started in the upcoming MLB season. A childhood Yankees fan, Bellinger is happy to wear their pinstripes and is ready to take on any position manager Aaron Boone asks him to.

Cody Bellinger was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2013 MLB Draft and made his major league debut 2017. He won the Rookie of the Year in his first season and the NL MVP in 2019.

However, a series of injuries derailed his career, and he found himself non-tendered by the Dodgers in 2022. He joined the Chicago Cubs, where he rebuilt his MLB career over two years and earned a move to the New York Yankees.

After his Spring Training outing on Friday, Cody Bellinger spoke to YES Network's Meredith Marakovits about his time in New York. When asked if he has a preferred spot he wants in the lineup, Bellinger said:

"Don't know for sure. I think we've had some good conversations but whatever he (Aaron Boone) thinks is going to allow this team to have the best chance every night. I wasn't campaigning for anything. Like I said, whatever he thinks is going to flow the best and I'll be there."

While he's expected to take over right field duties after Juan Soto's departure, his position in the lineup is still not settled.

However, it's clear that he is a team player and willing to adapt to whatever the team needs. Eventually, it's a decision for manager Aaron Boone to make, which will only be revealed on Opening Day.

Manager Aaron Boone backs Cody Bellinger to have a big year with the Yankees in 2025

New York Yankees recorded a convincing 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in their Spring Training game on Friday, with encouraging performances from several players.

Among them was newly acquired Cody Bellinger, who manager Aaron Boone thinks will have a big year ahead (via YES Network):

"Yeah, we think he's definitely cut out for Yankee Stadium. ... I just think being in a really good place, I think he's ready to have a big year for us."

Boone spoke about how the dimensions of Yankee Stadium would be friendly for Bellinger. Having played at Wrigley Field with the Chicago Cubs for the past two year, Boone believes it will be a good change for Bellinger.

While the dimensions at Wrigley Field may be better for a slugger, Boone pointed out that the weather conditions there haven't been very good in the past two years.

