Cody Bellinger shares feelings on Yankees debut after Opening Day home win vs Brewers

The New York Yankees started off their 2025 campaign with a 4-2 home win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day as Cody Bellinger played his first major league game wearing the famous pinstripes. Bellinger admitted having a rush of adrenaline, as he was nervous about the occasion but was quite pleased to begin the season on a winning note.

Cody Bellinger was acquired by the New York Yankees during this offseason on a trade deal from the Chicago Cubs for right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet, plus $5 million in cash considerations. Bellinger made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and was named the National League Rookie of the Year. He also won the NL MVP award in 2019.

On Thursday, Cody Bellinger discussed his debut for the New York Yankees following the season opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

"Full of crazy emotions, honestly," Bellinger said. "So excited. So many nerves. A lot of butterflies. At the end of the day, I've just got to embrace them. Understand that it's a cool experience. And came out with a W. That's the most important thing."

Cody Bellinger said that the Yankees showed that they can be a very strong team despite losing Juan Soto in the offseason as well as starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil through injury.

"The guys that we lost with injury and, obviously, Juan (Soto), it's no easy task. But with guys in this locker room and the culture in this locker room, we're here to win. That's the end goal, however we may do it that night. And I'm excited to be a part of that, part of this culture," he said.

Gerrit Cole is ruled out for the season after undergoing elbow surgery, while Luis Gil is sidelined for up to three months with a right lat strain.

"He's got so much confidence about himself": Cody Bellinger on Mark Leiter Jr.

Bellinger got a base-hit and drove in a run on his Yankees debut (Image Source: IMAGN)

Cody Bellinger praised the performance of right-handed reliever Mark Leiter Jr. after the New York Yankees pitcher shut down the Milwaukee Brewers with two strikeouts in the seventh inning while his team was leading by a single run.

"Oh, man. What he does today," Bellinger said. "He locates really well. He's got so much confidence about himself. He's very knowledgeable about his repertoire. How to pitch. How to get guys out. Love when he's on the mound."

Bellinger and Leiter Jr. were teammates at the Chicago Cubs as well. The New York Yankees had acquired the 34-year-old relief pitcher at the trade deadline last season.

