Former National League MVP Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal. Bellinger became a free agent after the Los Angeles Dodgers failed to tender his contract at the end of the season.

The deal is great for both sides. The Chicago Cubs had a hole in center field and were looking for a left-handed bat. Cody Bellinger is a Gold Glover in the outfield. The one-year deal gives him the opportunity to bounce back from an uninspiring 2022 season.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Outfielder Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year, $17.5 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Outfielder Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year, $17.5 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

Cody Bellinger didn't have the year he was hoping for. He had a slash line of .210/.265/.389 with 19 home runs. He hasn't had the same productivity at the plate since winning the MVP Award in 2019.

Chicago Cubs fans are ecstatic about the signing. They think Bellinger has what it takes to be valuable in play. A one-year deal ensures that if he doesn't figure it out at the plate, the team isn't stuck with him for the long term.

"Let's go, got our glove for CF and not even 20 mil" one fan explained.

"Good deal for both parties. Bellinger gets a 1 year prove it deal while the Cubs get a player with a ton of potential and someone they were linked to all offseason" said another fan.

Fans are ready for this team to get competitive again. They've been rebuilding for the last two seasons. Fans believe that all that is behind them now, and they're ready for the team to make more moves in the free-agent market.

Now that the Chicago Cubs signed Cody Bellinger, what's next?

The Chicago Cubs have shown interest in signing one of the top shortstops on the market. One shortstop that makes a ton of sense is Dansby Swanson.

Swanson's fiance, Mallory Pugh, is a professional soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars. It would be an easy selling point for the Cubs.

Swanson hit .277 with 25 home runs last season. He's good at the plate and flashes some solid leather at shortstop.

For a team that's looking to upgrade over the off-season, look for the Cubs to get aggressive and make some more moves.

