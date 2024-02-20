Cody Bellinger Update: Cubs still 'waiting' for star slugger to engage in negotiations, per report

Cody Bellinger might just remain a free agent for spring training if he fails to land a deal soon. The Chicago Cubs have been interested in a reunion and are waiting to negotiate with him.

Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, will play a key role in the negotiation process. The Cubs are ready to take on the star slugger, but formal negotiations are yet to commence.

Boras is keen on getting $200 million for the slugger, which is beyond the Cubs' budget. In a recent interview with ESPN, Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said that they are waiting for Boras and the center fielder to negotiate.

According to Ricketts, the negotiation can take place anytime or it could take a couple of weeks (as per ESPN):

"I'm like everyone else. We're just waiting. Waiting for whenever he and his agent are going to engage. It could be any time now or it could be in a few weeks. We'll see where it goes."

However, it's clear that the Cubs are not ready to pay the player's current asking price. Boras will need to drop the price or wait for other teams to make an offer.

Cody Bellinger's signing depends on his agent

Cody Bellinger will not be negotiating, as his agent holds the cards in his hand. The 28-year-old's signing depends on Boras, who's known to be firm. Boras is also known to approach club owners directly.

According to the agent, the owner must be involved in recruiting players. He said that it has been a practice for owners to commit and engage, but the situation has been the other way around with the Cubs.

Ricketts clarified that he doesn't talk to Boras directly, as it undermines his credibility. He feels that it does not help in any manner. The Cubs owner believes there's no need to have the highest payroll or the most prominent stars to win.

Ricketts talked about the Diamondbacks and their road to the World Series last year, comparing them to other teams with a higher payroll. The Cubs seem to be happy with their roster, and the slugger's price is not making it easy to strike a deal.

It's also worth noting that only a few of Boras' clients have signed multi-year deals with the franchise. As for Bellinger, he should try to find a team before the regular season or drop his price for the Cubs. Spring training is just a few days away, and the clock is ticking.

