On Sunday night, the Texas Rangers made an exciting announcement that Cody Bradford would be making his MLB debut on Monday, May 15, 2023, against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. It was a special moment for Bradford, whose story of perseverance and triumph captured the hearts of fans.

Dallas Morning News' Rangers beat writer Evan Grant spoke to Cody Bradford's wife, Madi, and his parents, Randy and Debbie.

Evan Grant @Evan_P_Grant Spoke to Cody Bradford's wife, Madi, and his parents, Randy and Debbie.



Cody chose blue hats for his MLB debut because in 2007 he was on Rangers team as little leaguer that featured blue hats.



Grew up with Derek Holland as his favorite player.



Said Madi: "He's just in awe."

"Spoke to Cody Bradford's wife, Madi, and his parents, Randy and Debbie. Cody chose blue hats for his MLB debut because in 2007 he was on Rangers team as little leaguer that featured blue hats. Grew up with Derek Holland as his favorite player. Said Madi: "He's just in awe." - Evan Grant tweeted.

Bradford grew up idolizing the Rangers and pitcher Derek Holland in particular. When he was 7, he played for a Little League team named the Rangers. The team members used to wear blue caps. That was why the starting pitcher decided to wear a blue cap on his debut day.

It was however a rough outing for the pitcher.

The Atlanta Braves scored six runs off Bradford in five innings, leading to a 12-0 win over the Rangers. Cody Bradford made way for seven hits, walked two and struck out three. He threw 90 pitches, 56 for strikes. The Braves made Bradford struggle, as in the second innings, two-run homers were hit leading to a 4-0 score over the Rangers.

In the fifth innings, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies hit run-scoring doubles, making Bradford leave the mound with the team struggling at 6-0.

Cody Bradford's journey to the Major Leagues

Texas Rangers Photo Day SURPRISE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Pitcher Cody Bradford #91 of the Texas Rangers poses for a portrait during media day at Surprise Stadium on February 21, 2023 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Aledo and Baylor star struggled with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome before starting his pitching career in the majors. Due to the same, he missed out on most of the 2019 season after being selected in the sixth round of the draft. The Rangers drafted Bradford based on his performance in 2018, when he was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year.

The Rangers offered him a $700,000 signing bonus which was more than double the slot value for the sixth-round draft selection.

He couldn't play in 2020, due to the cancellation of Minor League games owing to the global pandemic. Bradford was assigned to the Hickory Crawdads of the High-A East to open the 2021 season.

He returned to Frisco for the 2022 season. He received a non-roster invitation to MLB Spring Training in 2023. Thereafter he was called by the Rangers on May 15, to make his MLB debut against the Braves.

