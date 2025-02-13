Cole Ragans makes feelings known on Royals rotation ft. Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha

Kansas City Royals statrting pitcher Cole Ragans, who had a career-best season last year, spoke about the team's rotation ahead of the new MLB season.

The 27-year-old had his first full season in Kansas last year and helped the team to a successful year that saw them make a deep postseason run. Speaking about their high-flying starting rotation as we enter Spring Training, Ragans said on MLB Network that the Royals are focused on building on what they achieved last year:

"We learned a lot about each other, we became really close. It's more than just teammates, we're like a little family. We talk a lot, we talk about each other's outings, brainstorm with each other. It's just build off of last year and keep it rolling."

Cole Ragans was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 2016 MLB Draft and made his major league debut in 2022. He was traded to the Kansas City Royals and showed great promise. In 2024, Ragans had a 11-9 record with a 3.14 ERA and 223 strikeouts.

The Royals had a impressive season last year, where their starting rotation played a huge role. While Ragans grew into an elite pitcher, he was surrounded by experienced arms like Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, who helped him develop as a pitcher.

Cole Ragans gives his take on new Royals acquisition Jonathan India

Kansas City Royals traded for Jonathan India from the Cincinnati Reds in November, who's expected to take up the leadoff spot in their lineup. About India's arrival, starting pitcher Cole Ragans said:

"I think it just deepens the lineup. ... So it's like four guys that are four completely different types of hitters, but they're all unbelieveably good in ther own way."

As we head into Spring Training, the Royals boast a capable lineup that features India leading off, followed by Bobby Witt Jr. in second, with Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez rounding up the first four spots.

Overall, the Royals look like a competitive team looking to go all the way to the World Series.

