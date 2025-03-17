Cole Ragans' wife shares feelings on Royals All-Star's Opening Day start

For any MLB player, including Cole Ragans, getting the nod to start on Opening Day is a tremendous honor. Ragans is in line to make his second straight Opening Day start for the Kansas City Royals game against the Cleveland Guardians on March 27.

Manager Matt Quatraro confirmed the news on Thursday. It follows a stellar 2024 campaign, which saw Ragans stitch a 3.14 ERA across 186.1 innings in 32 games. He received his first career All-Star selection last year as well.

On Sunday, on learning the news of Ragans selection as Royals Opening Day starter, his wife Tori couldn’t contain her excitement. In a heartfelt social media story, Tori Ragans shared a post from the Royals announcing Cole as the Opening Day starter, adding a touching message:

"So proud of you and can’t wait to cheer you on!! 🤍"

Tori's Instagram story

Cole Ragans felt grateful and honored after the Royals coaching staff and front office trusted him to start the season on a high note. The Royals start the season in front of their fans at Kauffman Stadium, and they will want their best pitcher out there to get the win.

“It’s pretty special,” Ragans said. “It’s awesome. It’s going to be an exciting year. A lot of excitement around it just because of last year. Like I said last year, I don’t think you can go wrong with any other guys in the rotation.

"It’s an honor to be that guy to get us off on the right foot. I love it here. And it obviously makes you feel good that they have that much confidence in me to start those games.”

Cole Ragans wife Tori grateful for Royals star's first All-Star selection

Cole Ragans' gratitude-filled nature is shared by his wife Tori as well. The duo made heads turn at the MLB red carpet for the Midsummer Classic. It was Ragans' first All-Star selection.

She posted the photo of the two and said:

"Wow, all we can say is glory to God and all the blessings he has blessed us with!!" she wrote.

"Seeing the smile slapped across Cole’s face all week and the pure joy makes any hurdles we face in this crazy life all worth it. Cole Ragans, I love you, continue to be so proud of you and will ALWAYS be wooin’ for you!!"

Earlier this spring, Ragans and Royals entered into a new three-year contract worth $13.25 million. The deal runs till the 2027 season. However, he won't become a free agent until the end of the 2028 season, as he was a pre-arb player before this contract.

