Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens drops 4-word reaction to husband playing drums at Innings Festival

Cole Tucker is a Major League Baseball player looking for a job heading into the 2025 season. Tucker was once a highly touted MLB prospect, but he is also known for being married to actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Hudgens is famous and active on social media. On Saturday, she shared a photo of her husband playing the drums on her Instagram story. The account of "Innings Festival Arizona" posted Tucker's picture.

"There goes my heroooo," Hudgens wrote, tagging Tucker's Instagram.

Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram story (Credits: IG/@vanessahudgens)

Tucker has been extremely open about his other interests outside of baseball, and music is one passion he has pursued. Hudgens is also known for her musical ability, most notably starring in the "High School Musical" series.

Tucker appeared in just 25 games for the LA Angels during the 2024 season and is currently a free agent. He was originally a first-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014 but had little playing time with the franchise.

Tucker met Hudgens on Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the relationship blossomed. The couple welcomed their first child in 2024 after getting married on Dec. 2, 2023.

Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens, extends a message to LA fire victims

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens currently call the city of LA home, but they were largely unaffected by the devasting wildfires last month. Hudgens shared her reaction on Instagram and posted words of support for the victims.

"Watching the news non stop. So heartbroken for my city. My heart goes out to and breaks with my fellow Angelenos who have lost everything. Not just material things that are irreplaceable like family photos but also the homes they built their lives in. The memories. The life. The comfort. A home is our refuge," Hudgens wrote.

At this point, it appears that the MLB career of Cole Tucker might be over, and that will give him time to pursue other interests. He will have more time to spend with his wife and family while working on his musical interests.

