Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens drops 4-word reaction to Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali-starring Jurassic World Rebirth trailer

Shortstop Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens, on Wednesday shared a post to her Instagram story, featuring the newly released trailer for the upcoming move, "Jurrasic World Rebirth." In her caption, Hudgens wrote that she was already a fan of what she had seen so far.

The latest installment of the renowned "Jurassic Park" franchise, "Jurassic World Rebirth" stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey. The film is scheduled for release in July.

"I already love lol," Vanessa Hudgens posted.

Screenshot of Hudgens' Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@vanessahudgens IG Stories)

Hudgens is a well-known actor herself, especially among individuals who grew up in the 2000s. Having made her acting debut at 13, Hudgens went on to star in one of her most successful films, "High School Musical," at 17. The hit film brought her huge popularity.

Vanessa Hudgens dedicates emotional message to fellow Angelenos who are facing the brunt of the Eaton Fires

On Jan. 10 on Instagram, popular Hollywood actor Vanessa Hudgens posted about the Los Angeles wildfire known as the Eaton Fires. In the emotional message, Hudgens expressed how her heart broke for those that have had to essentially leave their old lives behind and relocate to safer areas.

"My heart goes out to and breaks with my fellow angelenos who have lost everything. Not just material things that are irreplaceable, like family photos, but also the homes they built their lives in. The memories. The life. The comfort. A home is our refuge. Be grateful for the roof over your head and whatever you can do to help out means a lot. My family and I are safe but there's so many who aren't. Please pray for LA and our residents." Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram post read

According to reports, as many as 29 people have lost their lives to the devastating fires, with thousands more having lost significant amounts of property.

