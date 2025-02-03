Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens drops 5-word reaction L.A. local news anchor's hilarious on-air mishap

While Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens did not attend the 67th Grammy Awards held on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, she remembered one moment from the iconic event which still makes her laugh.

On Sunday, Hudgens shared a hilarious meme referencing a legendary local news blooper. The clip features CBS2 News anchor Serene Branson, whose on-air struggle while reporting live from the 2011 Grammy Awards went viral.

Hudgens posted the meme, which humorously compared Branson’s incident to the aftermath of drinking multiple bottles of wine at a tasting event. She captioned the story with a five-word reaction.

"Makes me laugh every time," Hudgens wrote.

Trending

Hudgens' Instagram story (image credit: instagram/vanessahudgens)

Branson’s slip-up continues to be used in memes to mimic situations where people struggle to speak properly after having too many drinks.

What happened to Serene Branson in 2011? Looking into depth of the origins of meme shared by Vanessa Hudgens

While reporting live from the 2011 Grammy Awards outside Staples Center in Los Angeles, Serene Branson began to speak without properly constructing sentences live. The clip quickly spread online, with many initially assuming it was a humorous slip-up.

However, concerns arose among fans who thought she might have had a stroke or a migraine. Upon examination by doctors, it was determined that she had suffered a complex migraine, which can mimic stroke-like symptoms, including temporary speech impairment and confusion.

A few days later, she addressed the situation during an interview with her channel.

"I was having trouble remembering the word for Grammy," Branson said in 2011. "I knew what I wanted to say, but I didn't have the words to say it.

"I started to think the words on the page are blurry. And I could notice that my thoughts were not forming the way they normally do," she added. "I was embarrassed, I was terrified and confused, confused – what had just happened?"

Years later, people recall the situation as a humorous anecdote like Vanessa Hudgens did on the day of the Grammys.

Branson is still an active reporter and an advocate of migraine. Moreover, she is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and has over 13 years of live TV reporting experience.

