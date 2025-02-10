Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens drops 4-word reaction to show off her excitement for Super Bowl LIX

Vanessa Hudgens expressed her excitement for Super Bowl Sunday with a social media post. Well before the blood bath ensued in Super Bowl LIX which saw the Philadelphia Eagles topple the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, Cole Tucker's wife posted a pic of herself in an Instagram story with a four-word reaction:

"Happy Super Bowl Sunday," she posted.

Wearing a red sweater all blinged out with her hair in a fancy updo, Hudgens offered a confident smirk laying bread crumbs as to whom she was supporting later that evening. That smile however quickly turned into a frown when Philadelphia showed Kansas City it had no prayer of becoming the first team in NFL history to secure the never accomplished three-peat.

Vanessa Hudgens' IG/vanessahudgens

An avid sports fan when not partaking in her daily acting grind, Hudgens and her husband have often been seen in the crowd in support of several different sports leagues. Most recently, Hudgens was seen touting the WWE after making a public appearance on RAW.

She even got in the ring with Cody Rhodes to "Do The Thing" last month.

Meanwhile, Cole Tucker remains hopeful that the former Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Angels utility man will land with an MLB team as spring training approaches.

With acting on hold, Vanessa Hudgens embraces time away from the spotlight

Never shy about sharing precious moments or poking playful fun at her husband with posts and comments on her social media channels, Vanessa Hudgens was at it again heading into this past weekend.

She posted a selfie to her Instagram story on Friday of her flashing a peace sign while donning a golf glove in front of what appeared to be a driving range.

Vanessa Hudgens' IG/vanessahudgens

It was one of many pictures the actress had shared with golf as the main backdrop. Back in late November, Hudgens posted another picture of herself on a putting green showing even more love for the sport.

She captioned it:

"Practice makes perfect they say."

While not likely to challenge for a spot in the LPGA anytime soon, it's nice to see the first-time mom keeping it real in and out of the spotlight.

