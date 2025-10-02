  • home icon
  Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens, gives 3-word reaction to Pamela Anderson turning heads at Paris Fashion Week

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 02, 2025 13:26 GMT
Former MLB player Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa, reacted to Pamela Anderson's appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. Anderson showed off her strawberry blonde cut at the Tom Ford show at the event.

Vanessa reshared the post from WhoWhatWear; Pamela donned a black slit dress with a black blazer. Vanessa wrote a three-word reaction:

"Such an icon @pamelaanderson."
Earlier this week, Vanessa also shared a sweet pizzeria carousel on Instagram. She went to Pizzeria Bianco on Adam St., Phoenix, Arizona.

Vanessa wore a printed, sleek outfit, and her baby bump; she's expecting her second child. Her pregnancy craving led her to Pizzeria Bianco. Another shot featured Vanessa with the chef and also showed her reaction while indulging in the bite.

"Hearts and bellies are full! Thank you @airbnb @pizzeriabianco for hosting us at your Airbnb Experience 🍕," Vanessa wrote.
Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa, enjoys a natural landscape getaway with her husband

Vanessa shared a series of images from her outing on Instagram on Sept. 20. She donned a multicolored shirt with a matching bandana, while Cole Tucker was in a casual white T-shirt with beige chinos and a cap.

She adored the view and captioned it:

"Oh, the viewsssss."

In an interview with The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021, Vanessa revealed that she had made the first move:

"I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move. If I want something or someone, I'm going after them."

Vanessa called Tucker perfect for her on Entertainment Tonight’s interview. The couple dated for three years and tied the knot in 2023 in Tulum, Mexico. They welcomed their first child in July 2024 and are now expecting their second.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

